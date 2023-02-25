FC Barcelona seeks to lick its wounds after the tough elimination from the Europa League and it will do so against Almería, which is just outside the relegation zone. Xavi’s men no longer have to worry about Europe and La Liga is their number one priority, not to mention the Copa del Rey, where they face Real Madrid in the semi-finals. With the absences that the team has, this is the possible alignment with which Barcelona will visit Almería:
BY: MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN– The German goalkeeper is being the best player in the entire Spanish league. At this point he has only conceded seven goals.
RHP: JULES KOUNDÉ– The side that Barcelona had been needing for years. He is a player who fulfills both on the lane and located in the rear axis.
CB: RONALD ARAUJO– The soul of the culé defense. For many he is being the great defender of the campaign.
CB: ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN– He arrived with a low profile given his price (zero euros from Chelsea). Neither the Dane wanted to renew nor did Chelsea do too much to keep it. In Barcelona he is emerging as a world top defender.
LI: JORDI ALBA– Balde did not play a good game on Thursday and Xavi could rest him against Almería. United found a lot of space for this band so a change of scenery is good.
CDM: SERGIO BUSQUETS– It is fundamental for the Barcelona scheme that Busquets plays as a starter. Despite the fact that he is at the end of his career, there is no one better to play what he plays.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG– In the summer he had a foot and a half away from Barça, and today he is one of the most important players on the team. He will start from home.
MC: GAVI– Gavi missed the game against Manchester United due to suspension and will be available for the match. If Ferran Torres enters the starting 11, Gavi could play more in midfield.
ED: RAPHINHA– He astonished in the first leg of the Europa League, pulling the car alone to leave the tie open, but the second leg was the opposite. Important game to find sensations again.
EI: FERRAN TORRES– He was Barça’s best player over the weekend but Xavi didn’t bet on him on Thursday. He could play on kickoff Sunday.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI– Lewandowski started the season like a plane but the last few games have not been what we expected. In Europe, if it wasn’t due to a penalty, we didn’t even know he was playing.
How the formation of FC Barcelona would look like: 1-4-3-3
Goalie: Marc Andre ter Stegen
defenses: Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen and Jordi Alba
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong
strikers: Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha
