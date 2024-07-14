Biden’s appearance after the apparent attack on Trump, a change of script and tone in the campaign

Just as the political conversation in the US was focused on the president’s fitness to continue leading the Democratic campaign, a twist in the script has completely changed the tone of the campaign. The apparent attack on former President Donald Trump at his last rally in Pennsylvania before the Republican Convention, which begins on Monday, has brought both parties together that political violence should have no place in the country.

In his appearance, President Biden called for unity and said he was trying to speak to the former president, whom he referred to by his first name — Donald. “I hope to be able to speak to him tonight,” he said. However, when asked if it was an assassination attempt, he declined to comment. “I have an opinion, but I don’t have facts,” he said.