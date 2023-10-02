Izvestia: fines for parking taxis in courtyards can reach 5 thousand rubles

Fines for parking taxis in the courtyards of residential buildings can reach 5 thousand rubles. This was announced by the author of the initiative, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Boris Chernyshov (LDPR), his quote “News”.

Chernyshov believes that fines can be commensurate with the punishment for violating parking rules in places provided for disabled people – they amount to 5 thousand rubles. In addition to monetary penalties, parliamentarians propose evacuating taxis that have been parked in courtyards for a long time to the impound lot.

According to the publication, a bill banning long-term parking of taxis will be considered in the State Duma during the autumn session. Parliamentarians propose to fine a taxi for parking in a residential area if it stays there for more than 30 minutes.

“Since the problem of taxi ranks is a pressing one and residents often ask to solve it, we will introduce an inter-factional bill. We will discuss the issue of fines at an expert council, which will include representatives of taxi aggregators and public activists, so that the opinions of all parties are taken into account,” Chernyshov said.

His idea is conceptually supported by the State Traffic Inspectorate, but they emphasize that such an initiative requires elaboration with the participation of interested government bodies.

At the same time, the first deputy chairman of the committee on transport and transport infrastructure development, Pavel Fedyaev, said that the ban on long-term parking of taxi drivers in courtyards is not discussed there. “A taxi driver can stop by during the day for a lunch break, or park his car near his house. Another question is how to prove that a taxi waits in the yard for half an hour and not 29.5 minutes? And who will monitor this? — the deputy asks.

It became known on August 17 that it was proposed to ban parking and long-term parking of taxis in residential areas. The author of the initiative, Boris Chernyshov, outlined this idea in a letter to the head of the main department for ensuring road safety of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mikhail Chernikov.