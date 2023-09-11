After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Venezuela and Paraguay will face each other on date 2 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs.
The “Vinotinto” team, led by Argentine Fernando Batista, has just lost by the minimum against Colombia, with a goal from Rafael Santos Borré. However, it is likely that he will repeat the starting XI, seeking to get out of seventh place in the standings, shared with Chile and Bolivia (Ecuador is -3 and is in last place, due to the points discount it suffered).
The team led by Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who has just tied 0-0 against Peru at home, has had no injuries or suspensions in the aforementioned clash, so it is estimated that they can repeat the team, with Ávalos as the reference center forward . The team led by “Twin” is in fifth place in the table, with only one point
Venezuela: Rafael Romo; Wilker Ángel, Jon Aramburú, Yordan Osorio, Jhon Chancellor; Tomás Rincón, Junior Moreno, Yefferson Soteldo; Salomón Rondón, Jefferson Savarino, Josef Martínez. DT: Fernando Batista.
Paraguay: Santiago Rojas; Robert Rojas, Fabián Balbuena, Gustavo Gómez, Blas Riveros; Ramón Sosa, Mathias Villasanti, Andrés Cubas, Miguel Almirón; Alejandro Romero; Gabriel Avalos. DT: Guillermo Barros Schelotto.
#alignments #Venezuela #Paraguay #South #American #Qualifiers
