After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Uruguay and Bolivia will face each other on date 6 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the possible alignments.
The team led by Marcelo Bielsa will have some forced changes: Maxi Araujo, Manuel Ugarte and Mathias Olivera will not be available for “Loco”, the first due to a sprained ankle, the second due to an accumulation of yellow cards and the third due to another ailment.
The doubt to enter for the forward is between Luis Suárez, the maximum reference that the Uruguayan team has and who returned to the calls for this double date, and Facundo Torres. The “Pistolero” has a slight advantage.
It was learned that the visiting defense will remain almost full with Guillermo Viscarra, Jairo Quinteros, José Sagredo and Luis Haquín. Winger Henry Vaca will not be in the delegation, who is suspended due to a warning and it is anticipated that a candidate to replace him is Moisés Villarroel. Gabriel Villamil is established as another alternative.
Goalkeeper: S. Rochet;
Defenders: Ronaldo Araújo, J. Giménez, S. Cáceres and Matías Viña
Frills: Rodrigo Bentancur, F. Valverde, N. De la Cruz
Forwards: F. Pellistri, D. Núñez and Facundo Torres or Luis Suárez.
Goalkeeper: Guillermo Viscarra
Defenders: Diego Bejarano, Jairo Quinteros, Adriano Jusino, José Sagredo
Frills: Luis Haquín, Gabriel Villamil, Luciano Ursino, Jaime Arrascaita, Moisés Villarroel
Fronts: Victor Abrego, Marcelo Moreno Martins.
