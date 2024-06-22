The next Sunday June 23the United States team, the host country of the competition, and Bolivia, who have only met three times before, will face each other to begin their path to the next round.
Next, we will comment on the possible lineups of both teams for the first duel of the Group C of the Copa América 2024.
This will be the fifth participation of the Americans in this South American tournament and, although their present may be unknown to many, the reality is that they arrive very well prepared for this cup and at a good time. They became two-time champion of the Nations League where they defeated Mexico and recently faced two of the teams that are part of this competition in friendly matches.
On their roster they have several footballers who currently play for major European football teams.
The possible alignment of the United States for this confrontation would be:
GOALKEEPER: Turner
DEFENDERS: Scally, Richards, Ream, Robinson
FRILLS: Reyna, Musah, McKennie
FORWARDS: Weah, Pepi, Pulisic
Without a doubt, the Bolivian team is one of the weakest teams in the competition. He comes from a very negative streak where he hasn’t seen victory in a while. For this edition, it no longer has the most historic footballer of this team since in November 2023, Marcelo Martins said goodbye to him and now, all faith is pointed towards Ramiro Vaca. However, Bolivia’s alignment is unknown.
Bolivia’s possible lineup for this confrontation would be:
GOALKEEPER: Viscarra
DEFENDERS: Quinteros, Haquin, Sagredo, Fernández
FRILLS: Henry Vaca, Justiniano, Villamil, Ramallo, Ramiro Vaca, Algañaraz
FORWARDS: Kingdom
