We will have a confrontation between the Netherlands and Italy to play for third and fourth place in the UEFA Nations League after the Dutch fell in extra time by four goals to two against Croatia while the Italian team fell by two goals to one against Spain
Below we show you the possible alignments of both teams for this match
BY: BIJLOW – In the Dutch goal will be Justin Bijlow, a young but promising goalkeeper. Bijlow has shown great qualities under the three sticks, standing out for his agility, quick reflexes and good reading of the game. His presence in goal is essential for the defensive security of the team and his ability to keep a clean sheet will be vital to the success of the Netherlands.
RB: DUMFRIES – On the right side is Denzel Dumfries, a player with great defensive ability and a tireless desire to reach the opponent’s box. Dumfries has shown his speed, stamina and ability to unbalance in attack. His presence on the right side will be essential for defensive solidity and the generation of offensive options for the Netherlands.
CB: VAN DIJK – Commanding the defensive line is Virgil van Dijk, one of the best defenders in the world. Van Dijk possesses a unique combination of physical strength, leadership and the ability to read the game. His presence at the back brings security and defensive solidity to the team.
DFC: DE LIGT – Accompanying Van Dijk in the center of defense is Matthijs de Ligt, a young and talented defender. De Ligt stands out for his tactical intelligence, ability to anticipate and ability to play from defense. Despite his young age, he has shown maturity and confidence in his performance. His presence in the Dutch defense is key to maintaining order and defensive solidity.
LI: AKE – On the left side is Nathan Aké, a versatile and versatile player. Aké stands out for his ability to join the attack and his defensive capacity. His versatility allows him to adapt to different positions in defense and his presence on the left side provides balance and quality when the ball is released for the Netherlands.
MC: BLIND – In the center of the field we find Daley Blind, an experienced midfielder with great vision of the game. Blind stands out for his ability to organize the game, his passing accuracy and his defensive ability. His versatility to play both in defense and in midfield makes him a key player in the Dutch tactical scheme.
MC: DE JONG – Accompanying Blind in the midfield is Frenkie de Jong, one of the young promises of world football. De Jong has exquisite technique, extraordinary vision of the game and an ability to recover balls in midfield. His inclusion in the line-up shows the trust placed in his talent and his ability to make a difference in midfield.
MC: WIEFFER – Wieffer has shown his quality and potential at Feyenoord. His refined technique, his vision of the game and his ability to recover balls in midfield make him a bet for the future of the Netherlands. His inclusion in the line-up reflects the confidence in the new generation of Dutch talent.
IE: XAVI SIMONS – On the far left is Xavi Simons, one of the most promising jewels in Dutch football. Simons stands out for his technical ability, vision of the game and ability to generate imbalance in the band. Despite his young age, his inclusion in the roster shows the confidence placed in his talent and the potential for him to become a leading figure in the team.
DC: MALEN – Leading the Dutch attack is Donyell Malen, a quick, skilled striker with great goalscoring ability. He has shown his ability to generate danger in the rival area. His presence up front will be vital to the Netherlands’ offensive aspirations and his ability to finish plays can make all the difference in the final result.
ED: GAKPO – On the far right, we find Cody Gakpo, a young and unbalancing player. Gakpo has been noted for his speed, dribbling, and ability to finish plays. His presence on the wing will provide overflow and verticality in the Dutch attack, being a key option to unbalance rival defenses.
This is how the Netherlands lineup will look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Bijkow
defenses: Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Aké
Midfielders: De Jong, Wieffer, Malen, Xavi Simons, Blind
Forward: Malen, Xavi Simons, Gakpo
BY: DONNARUMMA – Donnarumma stands out for his wingspan, agility and feline reflexes, which allow him to make impossible saves and keep a clean sheet. His presence in goal is essential for the team’s defensive security and his ability to lead from behind will be vital at key moments in the tournament.
CAD: DI LORENZO – In the right lane is Giovanni Di Lorenzo, a versatile player with great physical display. Di Lorenzo stands out for his speed, ability to overflow and his defensive commitment. His presence at right-back provides defensive solidity and a constant attacking support option for Italy.
CB: BASTONI – Bastoni has excelled at Inter Milan and has shown great ability to anticipate, good ball clearance and excellent positioning. His inclusion in the line-up shows the confidence placed in his talent and his ability to lead the Italian defence.
DFC: ACERBI – Accompanying Bastoni in the center of defense is Francesco Acerbi, an experienced and solid defender. Acerbi has great physical strength, skill in the passing game and a good reading of space. His presence in the Italian defense brings experience and defensive security, as he is an indisputable leader on the field.
CB: BONUCCI – Joining Bastoni and Acerbi will be Leonardo Bonucci, one of Italy’s most renowned defenders. Bonucci stands out for his tactical intelligence, leadership skills and his ability to organize the defensive line. His experience in major international tournaments is an invaluable asset for Italy, and his presence in defense brings solidity and confidence to the team.
CAI : SPINAZZOLA – In the left lane is Leonardo Spinazzola, a versatile and unbalancing player. Spinazzola stands out for his speed, refined technique and his ability to generate danger in attack. His presence on the left wing adds depth and overflow to Italy’s offensive game, being a constant option to create scoring situations.
MC: JORGINHO – In the center of the field we find Jorginho, a midfielder with an exceptional vision of the game and an enviable precision in passing. Jorginho stands out for his ability to dictate the pace of the game, his ability to recover balls and his precision in long passes. His presence in the midfield will be vital for the balance and distribution of the Italian game.
MC: BARELLA – Accompanying Jorginho in midfield is Nicolò Barella, a young and dynamic player. Barella has a great capacity for physical deployment, a refined technique and an outstanding vision of the game. His inclusion in the line-up reflects their confidence in his talent and his potential to make a difference in the Italian midfield.
MC: VERRATTI – The third midfielder in the starting lineup is Marco Verratti, a player with extraordinary technical quality and a great ability to create play. Verratti stands out for his dribbling ability, his peripheral vision and his ability to generate scoring chances. His presence in the Italian midfield brings creativity and a fluid connection between defense and attack.
DC: CHIESA – Up front is Federico Chiesa, a fast, skilful player with a great ability to unbalance rival defenses. Chiesa has excelled at Juventus and has shown his ability to score goals and provide decisive assists. His presence on the right wing will add depth and danger to the Italian attack.
DC: IMMOBILE – As a striker will be Ciro Immobile, the scorer from Italy. Immobile stands out for his goalscoring instinct, his ability to finish plays and his mobility within the area. His presence in the Italian attack is essential to generate scoring opportunities and convert in key moments. His experience and skill make him a constant threat to opposing defenses.
This is how the possible alignment of Italy (3-5-2) will look
Goalie: Donnarumma
defensemen: Bastoni, Acerbi, Bonucci
Midfielders: Di Lorenzo, Spinazzola, Jorginho, Barella, Verratti
strikers: Chiesa, Immobile
