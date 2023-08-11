Spain and Sweden will face each other in the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand. Both teams will seek a victory that will place them in the final of this prestigious tournament, therefore, today we bring you the possible lineups of both teams to face this match:
BY: TASTING COLL – Misa had been a constant presence in goal during the tournament, but the poor result against Japan gave Coll a chance and she delivered a good performance against Switzerland, so we could see her again under the sticks.
RH: ONA BATLLE – The young FC Barcelona player will start. Her time at Manchester United before arriving at Barcelona gives her extra experience that is very important in these tournaments, as she already demonstrated against Costa Rica and Zambia.
CB: IRENE PAREDES – Finally, Irene Paredes is the one chosen by Vilda to occupy this position in defense. The one from FC Barcelona was solid defensively and has gained confidence with this resounding victory.
CB: ROCÍO GÁLVEZ – The young defender has gained prominence in the team thanks to her outstanding performance. Rocío stands out for her forcefulness in individual duels and her ability to anticipate rival movements. Her youth and her determination make her a promise of Spanish women’s soccer.
LI: OLGA CARMONA – Another defender that provides electricity and defensive solidity. She was the best in her debut against Costa Rica and in her first World Cup she is already causing sensations.
MC: TERESA ABELLEIRA – The Spanish midfielder is one of the fundamental pieces in midfield. Abelleira stands out for his game vision, his ability to distribute the ball and his ability to steal it. His leadership in the midfield will be vital to maintain control of the game.
MC: AITANA BONMATI – The young Spanish talent is one of the great revelations of the tournament. Aitana stands out for her ability to unbalance one on one, her vision of the game and her ability to assist her teammates. Her talent and freshness in midfield are a constant threat to opposing defenses.
MC: ALEXIA PUTELLAS – The captain of the Spanish team is a benchmark in the midfield. Alexia stands out for his technical quality, his ability to read the game and his ability to reach the rival area. His leadership and experience are a key factor for the team.
ED: SALMA PARALLUELO – Her irruption in Spanish football has come just in time for Vilda to have a diamond in the rough at the World Cup. At 19 years old, she started the first game, and seeing that Alexia continues to recover, he could start again.
DC: JENNI BEAUTIFUL – The Spanish striker is one of the most outstanding goalscorers in the tournament. Jenni stands out for her goalscoring instinct, her ability to define in front of the goal and her ability to create scoring chances. Her presence on the attack front is a great advantage for the team.
EI: MARIONA CALDENTEY – The Spanish striker brings experience and quality to the attack front. Mariona stands out for her ability to associate with her teammates and create spaces in the rival area. Her ability to define hers and her presence in the area are critical to the team.
BY: MUSOVIC – In goal, Musovic stands as an impenetrable wall. His presence is essential for the team’s defensive security. With an impressive wingspan, precise positioning and feline reflexes, Musovic is capable of keeping clean sheets and thwarting any goal attempt.
RHP: BJORN – Right-back Björn has established herself as a vital part of the Swedish defence. His speed, aggression and ability to overflow add a crucial offensive dimension to the team. Björn is a pillar in the defensive line, ensuring solidity on his flank.
DFC: ILESTEDT – Ilestedt, the solid and experienced central defender, leads the Swedish defense with determination. Her ability to read the game and anticipate the opponent’s moves is essential to keep the team defensively cohesive.
CB: ERIKSSON – Together with Ilestedt, Eriksson completes a formidable defensive duo. With his firmness in the mark and ability to clear the danger, Eriksson is a defensive wall that seeks to keep the goal safe.
LI: ANDERSSON – On the left flank, Andersson brings versatility and energy. Her ability to support in attack and recover the ball in defense makes her a key player at both ends of the field.
MD: RYTTING-KANERYD – Ryitting-Kaneryd, the tireless defensive midfielder, is in charge of cutting off rival advances and protecting the Swedish defense. Her presence in the midfield is essential to maintain balance and avoid dangerous situations.
MC: ANGEL – Angeldal brings vision and creativity to midfield. His ability to distribute the ball and break defensive lines is vital to building fluid attacking plays.
CM: ASLLANI – Asllani, the midfield master, leads the offense with her ability to create chances and connect with forwards. Her dribbling and shooting prowess from mid-range makes her a constant threat.
CDM: RUBENSSON – Rubensson, the agile and speedy right winger, unbalances opposing defenses with his dribbling and speed. His ability to generate scoring chances from the right flank adds an element of surprise to the Swedish attack.
IE: ROLFO – Rölfo, with his ability and vision of the game, creates danger on the far left. His ability to get past defenders and serve accurate balls to forwards makes him an essential piece of Sweden’s offense.
DC: BLACKSTENIUS – At the spearhead, Blackstenius brings his experience and ability to find space in the area. His scoring instincts and ability to finish plays make her a real threat to any opposing defense.
