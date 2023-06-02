Next Saturday, June 3, the women’s FC Barcelona against the women’s Wolfsburg will face off to achieve the highest competition at the European club level. This match is scheduled to be played at 4:00 p.m. Spanish. The stadium that will host this Champions League final will be the Philips Stadion, located in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.
The team coached by Jonatan González reaches this final after eliminating Roma with a global score of six to one and the women’s Chelsea in the semifinals with a global score of one to two in favor of the Catalans. On the other hand, the German team, led by Tommy Stroot, reached this final by eliminating Paris Saint Germain in the quarterfinals by a one-two aggregate and later, in the semifinals, Arsenal in a very tight tie that It concluded with a global score of five to four for the Germans.
Jonatan González will be thinking about which lineup to use to try to get this important European title. Everything indicates that in the goal, as usual, the player who plays the role of goalkeeper is Sandra Paños, she is the head of the culé team in recent seasons. For the defensive line, we will be able to see in the axis of the rear the central pair of Mapi León and Irene Paredes, players who give defensive solidity to theirs; on the right side, he will surely opt for the former Manchester City and Ballon d’Or winner, Bronze; and on the other side to the Swedish player, Rölfo.
In the midfield line, as is also usual in Jonatan González’s lineups, we will see Aitana, Walsh and Patri Guijarro sharing the midfield area, closing the squad will be Hansen, Oshoala, the team’s goalscorer, and Mariona.
Portress: Cloths
defenses: Bronze, Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Rölfo
Midfielders: Aitana, Walsh, Patri Guijarro
front: Hansen, Oshoala, Mariona
On the other hand, the German team will start in goal with Frohms and accompanying the defense, in a line of four Rauch on one side and Wilms on the other, completing the defense and in the rear axis we will see Dominique Janssen together with Hendrich. Surely Tommy Stroot will opt for a double pivot lineup, which will be covered by Roord and Oberdrof.
Later, on the wings we will see the player from Iceland Jónsdóttir while Huth will be on the right. As a hitch, playing behind the forward we have Popp and Pajor at the point of attack, the one in charge of contributing goals to the team.
Portress: Frohms
defenses: Rauch, Janssen, Hendrich, Wilms
Midfielders: Roord, Oberdrof, Jónsdóttir, Huth
front: Baby
