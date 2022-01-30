FC Barcelona has made two good signings for the offensive plot that should bring it closer to the fight for Champions positions. Waiting for the Blaugrana to surprise us with some more signings in the last few hours, these could be the offensive variants of the team trained by Xavi.
The classic Barça system and the one most used by Xavi. Thanks to the signings of Adama and Ferran, the Catalan coach has two more options for the wingers, also with quite a few goals, which reinforces positions that were being occupied by players from the reserve team. As a center forward, everything seems to indicate that Luuk de Jong will continue to be the reference, but in the next few hours a new reinforcement could arrive and have that variant more for the “9”.
Just as Guardiola did with Barça a few years ago, and as he has tried with Ferran at City, Xavi can do the same with the Valencian attacker and use him in the central position of the attack, but playing as a false striker in intermediate positions. This position could also be occupied by Depay or Ansu Fati when he recovers.
With this system, Xavi could give Jordi Alba and Dani Alves more prominence in attack, two full-backs with great offensive projection, and could even test Adama Traoré for the right-hand lane. This would also allow playing with wingers who played more inside, which would favor players like Depay, Ansu or Gavi.
This system could be used for matches in which they would have to play against difficult teams, or to secure a favorable result. This system would allow playing with Pedri and Gavi on the inside to better maintain control of the ball and two fast and mobile forwards up front to confuse the rival. Those attackers could be Ferran, Ansu or Depay, even Adama.
