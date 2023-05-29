With La Liga and Serie A one day away from finishing their course, Mourinho and Mendilibar have a very different objective in their heads. Both teams could play in Europe next season if they win in the last day of the league, but the option of playing in the Champions League by winning the Europa League final on Wednesday sounds much more appealing. Both Roma and Sevilla have played the last few games thinking more about reaching the final in Budapest healthy than about winning the games, which is why we will see the two gala elevens on Wednesday night. These are the possible alignments of Seville and Rome for the Europa League final:
BY: BONUS – The Moroccan goalkeeper has been a fundamental piece in the Sevilla goal this season. His safety under the three sticks, his agility and his reflexes have been key to maintaining the team’s defensive solidity. Bono is an experienced goalkeeper who inspires confidence in his teammates.
RD: JESUS NAVAS – The Spanish international has become an indisputable reference at Sevilla’s right-back. Navas stands out for his speed, his ability to overflow on the wing and his tireless dedication to defensive tasks. His experience and leadership are an important asset to the team.
DFC: BADE – The young French defender has earned a place in Sevilla’s starting line-up with his solidity and ability to anticipate. Badé is a physically imposing player, with a good passing game and a great ability to read the game. His presence in the Sevilla defense will be essential to contain Roma’s set-piece attack.
CB: GUDELJ – The Serbian has been a pleasant surprise at Sevilla this season. Although his natural position is as a defensive midfielder, he has shown great adaptability at the back. Gudelj brings physical strength, good passing judgment and a remarkable ability to recover balls.
LI: TELLES – Macos Acuña misses the final after receiving a double yellow card in the second leg of the semifinals for wasting time, so Telles will play on the left side.
MC: FERNANDO – The Brazilian midfielder is in charge of destroying Sevilla’s midfield. Exceptional player and very important to support defensive tasks.
MC: IVAN RAKITIC – The experienced Croatian midfielder is another of Sevilla’s key players. Rakitic will be in charge of directing the creation of the team’s play and connecting with the attacking players.
MC: OLIVER TORRES – The Spanish midfielder is another of the young talents who has stood out at Sevilla this season. He will be an important player in creating the team’s play. Mendilibar is very confident in his performance.
ED: ERIK LAMELA – The talented Argentinian winger has been one of the revelations at Sevilla this season. Lamela has amazing ability with the ball at her feet, dribbles with ease and has a great shot from mid-range. His ability to unbalance one on one will be a key weapon in Sevilla’s attack.
DC: YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI – The Moroccan striker is Sevilla’s top scorer this season. His ability to get unmarked and his great scoring nose will be one of the keys to the duel. He will be in charge of leading the team’s attack line and trying to pierce the Roma goal the first time he gets.
IE: BRYAN GIL – The young Spanish winger has become one of the great sensations of the season in Spanish football. With his speed and dribbling skills, he is capable of unbalancing any defense.
Goalie: Bounou
Defenses: Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Telles
Midfielders: Fernando, Rakitic; Lamela, Oliver Torres, Bryan Gil
Forwards: in-Nesyri
BY: RUI PATRICIO – The Portuguese goalkeeper is an experienced keeper who has proven his quality at clubs like Sporting Lisbon and Wolverhampton Wanderers. His presence in the goal is key to the defensive security of the team. Patricio stands out for his good passing game, his excellent positioning and his ability to stop penalties.
DFC: MANCINI – The Italian central defender is one of the defensive pillars of Roma. He stands out for his speed, his ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements and his good performance when leaving the ball. Mancini has started most of Roma’s games this season and has been instrumental in the team’s defensive strength.
CB: CHRIS SMALLING – The English defender is another of the defensive pillars of Roma. He stands out for his great size, his forcefulness in the passing game and his ability to get the ball out of defense.
DFC: IBAÑEZ – The Brazilian will start in a defense of three accompanied by Smalling and Mancini, creating an almost impenetrable line that will have to stop En-Nesyri’s aerial attacks.
CAD: NICOLA ZALEWSKI – The Polish left-back is another of the surprises in the Roma line-up. Zalewski is a young and talented player who has shown his quality in the games he has played with the Italian team. He stands out for his great speed, his ability to overwhelm the band and his good technique in one on one.
MC: BRYAN CRISTANTE – The Italian midfielder is another of the pillars of the Roma team. Cristante stands out for his ability to recover balls in the midfield, his good performance in getting the ball out and his arrival in the rival area. He will be essential for the defensive and offensive balance of the team.
MC: NEMANJA MATIC – The Serbian midfielder is one of the most experienced players in the Roma squad. Matic stands out for his great physique, his ability to recover balls and his good judgment when leaving the ball. He will be key to maintaining balance in the midfield.
CAI: LEONARDO SPINAZZOLA – The Italian winger is one of the most unbalanced players in Roma. Spinazzola stands out for his great speed, his ability to overflow on the wing and his good technique one on one.
ED: DYBALA- Although the physical state of Dybala is not known for sure, Mourinho has been reserving several games for him with the aim of reaching the final in Budapest, so he will surely start. The Argentine is the jewel in the crown of Roma.
DC: ABRAHAM- The English striker is another who reaches the final of the Europa League between cotton. He injured his shoulder in the first leg against Feyenoord, and little by little he has been getting minutes preparing for Wednesday.
IE: LORENZO PELLEGRINI – Lorenzo Pellegrini stands out for his great technique, vision of the game and ability to create scoring chances. He is a very complete player who can play both in the midfield position and in more advanced positions. In addition, Pellegrini is a very versatile and versatile player who can contribute a lot to the team in different facets of the game, both in attack and defense.
Goalie: Rui Patricio
defenses: Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez
Midfielders: Zalewski, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola
strikers: Dybala, Abraham, Pellegrini
