The grand finale of the DFB Pokal is getting closer, and in an exciting clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig. Two teams willing to leave everything on the field in search of the coveted title. With lineups brimming with talent and determination, it promises to be an intense and exciting matchup. Who will lift the champion trophy at the end of the day? Everything will be decided in this meeting full of emotions and adrenaline. Here we leave you with the possible alignments of both sets
BY: JANIS BLASWICH – The German goalkeeper has become a key player in the RB Leipzig defense. With his agility and his quick reflexes, Blaswich has proven capable of making big interventions and keeping his goal safe at crucial moments in the game.
RB: MOHAMED SIMAKAN – The young French right-back has been a revelation at Leipzig. He stands out for his speed and ability to join the attack, providing options in the team’s offensive game. In addition, his defensive solidity allows him to perform effective coverage and disrupt opponents’ attempts.
CB: WILLI ORBAN – The experienced German defender is an imposing presence in the Leipzig defense. With his physical strength and leadership, Orban is in charge of organizing the defense and setting the tone in the passing game. His ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements and his delivery in every dispute make him a defensive bulwark.
CB: JOSKO GVARDIOL – The young Croatian centre-back has impressed with his maturity and quality in his first season at Leipzig. Gvardiol stands out for his tactical intelligence, reading of the game and ability to play from defense.
DFI: MARCEL HALSTENBERG – The versatile German defender is a key player in Leipzig’s scheme. Halstenberg can play both as a left back and as a centre-back, giving the team tactical flexibility.
RM: DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI – The talented Hungarian midfielder is one of the biggest promises in European football. With his vision of the game, precision passing and ability to create dangerous plays, Szoboszlai is a key player in Leipzig’s midfield. His ability to score goals from long range makes him a constant threat.
CM: KONRAD LAIMER – The Austrian midfielder is known for his tireless work and ability to win balls back in midfield. Laimer brings balance and defensive solidity to Leipzig, allowing the team to have a solid base in midfield and be able to launch quick counter-attacks.
CM: AMADOU HAIDARA – The Malian midfielder combines his technical ability with great physical ability. Haidara is a key player in Leipzig’s playmaking, bringing speed, dribbling and vision to the midfield. In addition, his delivery and determination make him an indispensable player for the team.
LW: DANI OLMO – The talented Spanish midfielder stands out for his technical ability, vision of the game and ability to unbalance opposing defenses. Olmo has become a benchmark at Leipzig, providing creativity in the midfield and being a determining factor in generating goal opportunities.
DC: CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU – The French striker is a real threat to any defense. Nkunku has great speed, dribbling skills and the ability to finish plays. It will be his last game with the Germans
DC: TIMO WERNER – The German striker is synonymous with goals. Werner stands out for his speed and opportunism in the area, becoming a nightmare for rival defenses.
BY: KEVIN TRAPP – The German goalkeeper is a key player in the Eintracht Frankfurt goal. With his experience and agility, Trapp has proven to be a reliable goalkeeper capable of making decisive saves and keeping his goal protected at key moments in the game.
CAD: AURELIO BUTA – The Portuguese right-back has excelled in his first season at Eintracht Frankfurt. Buta brings defensive solidity and ability to join the attack, thanks to his speed and ability to overflow on the wing. His contribution to both facets of the game will be essential for the team in the DFB Pokal final.
CB: TUTA – The Brazilian defender has earned a place in the back of Eintracht Frankfurt. Tuta stands out for his physical strength, anticipation and ability to play from behind. His presence on the defensive line provides security and stability to the team.
CB: MAKOTO HASEBE – The experienced Japanese midfielder is a benchmark in defense for Eintracht Frankfurt. Hasebe combines his tactical intelligence with great leadership skills, bringing solidity and experience at the back. His presence will be vital to contain the attack of RB Leipzig. He has delayed his position over the years.
CB: EVAN N’DICKA – The young French defender has shown great potential at Eintracht Frankfurt. N’Dicka stands out for his height, speed and ability to anticipate his opponent’s movements. His versatility to play both as a centre-back and left-back makes him a valuable option for the team. He sounds to reinforce FC Barcelona.
CAI: CHRISTOPHER LENZ – The German left-back brings defensive solidity and the ability to project himself into attack. Lenz stands out for his stamina, speed and good crosses into the area. His participation in the DFB Pokal final will be crucial to balance Eintracht Frankfurt’s game.
MC: DAICHI KAMADA – What a player. The Japanese midfielder is a key player in the creation of the game for Eintracht Frankfurt. Kamada has great vision of the game, refined technique and the ability to generate scoring chances. His creativity and ability to balance will be essential in the team’s midfield.
MC: DJIBRIL SÖW – The Swiss midfielder has become an essential piece in the Eintracht Frankfurt scheme. Sow stands out for his imposing physique, ability to recover the ball and good distribution. His work in midfield will be vital to counteract Leipzig’s game.
ED: JESPER LINDSTROM – The Danish winger has impressed with his talent and imbalance in his first season at Eintracht Frankfurt. Lindstrom has speed, dribbling and the ability to generate dangerous plays. His ability to outflank and assist his teammates will be an important weapon in the team’s offense.
LW: MARIO GÖTZE – Götze has great technique, vision of the game and goalscoring ability. His experience in major competitions and his ability to unbalance in the box make him a fundamental piece of the team’s offense. His ability to team up with his teammates and generate danger will be key.
DC: RANDAL KOLO MUANI – The French striker has made quite an impression in his first season at Eintracht Frankfurt. He is the great star of the German team. The responsibility of the goal falls on his shoulders.
