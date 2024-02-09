LaLiga is gradually entering its decisive phase, and the teams must get the maximum possible points to meet the objectives, either from the beginning of the season, or those that have arisen as a result of an irregular first stretch of the team. Matchday 24 will bring us a great football match between Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid. Quique Sánchez Flores' team is experiencing a complicated season, very far from the positions in which a large club such as that of the Andalusian capital should be. After starting the season with a different coach, balance and good play have not been achieved in the team, and they are currently fighting to get out of the bottom of the table, always on the brink of relegation.
For its part, Cholo's team is fighting at the top of the classification, although far from the highest positions commanded by Real Madrid and Girona. The colchoneros have lost one of the last five games, and the team is at a good level, so they will try to play a serious game to take the three points from Sánchez Pizjuán.
Next, we leave you with the possible alignments that both technicians could have on the green.
More news about LaLiga
Quique Sánchez Flores has established a scheme with five defenders to protect the team in the back zone. The Spanish coach has chosen to become strong from the defensive zone, and, from there, let the team show its quality in the last meters to decide the match. The return from the Africa Cup of En-Nesyri, who already scored a double in the previous match, has been key, and his duo with youth player Isaac, who is dazzling in his first matches in the elite, can be key for the team hispalense.
The possible alignment (1-5-3-2)
Goalie: Nyland
Defenses: Bade, Ramos, Acuña
Lanes: Jesus Navas, Ocampos
Midfielders: Sow, Soumaré, Oliver Torres
Fronts: Isaac, En-Nesyri
Cholo Simeone's team is remaining faithful to its style of recent seasons. With the same scheme and an attacking duo that is performing at a high level in this league. And Álvaro Morata has accumulated 13 goals in LaLiga this year, and is fighting for the top with other players. The Spanish forward is contributing a lot to the colchoneros, and is in great shape. His companion, Antoine Griezmann, is dazzling in some games, with records that have nothing to envy, and the Frenchman has 11 goals and six assists in the domestic championship.
The possible alignment (1-5-3-2)
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Savic, Witsel, Beautiful
Lanes: Nahuel Molina, Lino
Midfielders: De Paul, Koke, Neighborhoods
Fronts: Morata, Griezmann
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#alignments #Sevilla #Atlético #Madrid #LaLiga #confrontation
Leave a Reply