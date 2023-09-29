“The date of the classics” is the most anticipated day of all in the 2023 Professional League Cup, which will cross the long-time rivals plus other close matchups on matchday 7, and logically among the highlights will be Find the classic neighborhood classic between “Cuervos” and “Quemeros”: San Lorenzo will receive Huracán.
Rubén Darío Insúa, coach of the local team, aims to recover Gastón Campi and Nahuel Barrios for the San Lorenzo classic with Huracán. If the former does not make it to the game with “Globo”, Carlos Sánchez or Gonzalo Luján will play in his place, while “Perrito” will be waited until the last moment, given the importance he has in the “Gallego” structure, with his unbalancing game.
Regarding the visitor, the “Globo” arrives very sharp from the home win against Vélez, 3 to 0, with a double from Cóccaro. Fabio Pereyra would replace Guillermo Benitez, who was injured in that clash, in those led by Diego Martínez, who has been doing a good job in his fight to escape relegation in the Annual Table.
Goalkeeper: Augustus Battle
Advocate: Rafael Perez
Advocate: Gonzalo Lujan
Advocate: Gaston Hernandez
Advocate: Agustín Giay
Steering wheel: Jalil Elías
Steering wheel: Malcolm Braida
Steering wheel: Nahuel Barrios
Forward: Iván Leguizamón
Forward: Adam Bareiro
Forward: Federico Girotti
Goalkeeper: Lucas Chaves
Advocate: Lucas Souto
Advocate: Fernando Tobio
Advocate: Guillermo Benítez or Fabio Pereyra
Advocate: Lucas Carrizo
Steering wheel: Alan Soñora
Steering wheel: Rodrigo Echeverría
Steering wheel: Williams Alarcón
Steering wheel: Walter Mazzantti
Forward: Ignacio Pussetto
Forward: Matías Cóccaro
