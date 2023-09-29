“The date of the classics” is the most anticipated day of all in the 2023 Professional League Cup, which will cross the long-time rivals plus other close matchups on matchday 7, and logically among the highlights will be Find the Rosario classic between “Canallas” and “Leprosos”: Rosario Central will receive Newell’s in the duel between rivals from Rosario, where the city is paralyzed.
Rosario Central, a team led by Miguel Ángel Russo, prays for Ignacio Malcorra, a left-handed midfielder who has not yet been able to recover from a muscle discomfort suffered against Independiente, which forced him to be replaced and is more outside than inside for Saturday’s classic against Newell’s. The one who returned to training was Facundo Mallo, another of those who was in trouble due to a grade 2 hamstring muscle injury in his right leg, but it is not certain that he will be in the game from the beginning here.
Regarding Newell’s, sent off with a direct red against Estudiantes at the Coloso Bielsa on the last date of the tournament, defender Guillermo May will miss the key event at the Gigante de Arroyito. Due to injury, the one who is in doubt is Armando Méndez, a right winger who has pain in the back of his left thigh. Ramiro Sordo has muscle overload and Brian Aguirre has been affected for several days by a hip strain.
Goalkeeper: Jorge Broun
Advocate:Damian Martinez
Advocate:Facundo Aguero
Advocate:Juan Cruz Komar
Advocate: Alan Rodriguez
Steering wheel: Thomas O’Connor
Steering wheel: Agustín Toledo
Steering wheel: Malcorra or Lo Celso
Steering wheel: Giovanni Bogado
Steering wheel: Jaminton Campaz
Forward: Ariel Cervera
Goalkeeper: Lucas Hoyos
Advocate: Armando Mendez
Advocate: Gustavo Velazquez
Advocate: Guillermo Ortiz
Advocate: Leonel Vangioni
Steering wheel: Juan Sforza
Steering wheel: Cristian Ferreira
Steering wheel: Marcos Portillo
Steering wheel: Ramiro Sordo
Forward: Brian Aguirre
Forward: Jorge Recalde
