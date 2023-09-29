THE RESPONSIBLE FOR DELIVERING JUSTICE IN THE ROSARINO CLASSIC#YaelFaconPerez He was appointed as referee of the Rosario classic that next Saturday from 4:30 p.m. will have its 175th edition with the particularity that the match registers 79 ties in its history. pic.twitter.com/jMNEfRGaal

— Sports Oxygen (@OxgenoDeportiv2) September 27, 2023