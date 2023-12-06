The quarterfinals of the 2023 Professional League Cup were played in Argentine soccer, and the two semifinals were defined, and therefore the four teams classified for the stage prior to the final.
This time, unlike last year, The crossings are being in a neutral stage. In case of equality in the 90 minutes, they will go directly to penalties, as happened with one of these two qualifiers: Central Rosary beat Racing in that way after 2 to 2 in the 90 minutes, while River He avoided that suffering by agonizingly beating Belgrano, 2 to 1 in Córdoba, with a goal from Facundo Colidio. We review the possible lineups and their news.
Martín Demichelis, coach “Millonario”, continues to have doubts on the right side. Santiago Simonwho played against Belgrano, does not convince and now whoever occupies that place will have to mark the best rival player, the Colombian Jaminton Campaz.
The alternative is to enter Andres Herrera, the only leading scorer on that side that the squad has, but who was never able to establish himself as a starter on the team. Finally, the other option is for Paulo Díaz to move to that position, who has just done so there in the Chilean national team. For that, Ramiro Funes Mori should enter behind.
Meanwhile, the day after the duel with Racing, some Rosario Central players had digestive problems. However, mass poisoning in Salta was denied, as had been stated, and the team is expected to train normally starting this Tuesday at the Arroyo Seco facility. Coach Miguel Ángel Russo has the chance to repeat the starting lineup of the first round of the playoffs, so the same XI will surely take to the field.
Goalkeeper: Armani
Defenders: Simón o Herrera, González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz
Frills: Enzo Pérez, Aliendro, Nacho Fernández, De La Cruz
Forwards: Boat and Rondón
Goalkeeper: Broun
Defenders: Martínez, Mallo, Quintana and Sández
Frills: Ortiz and Toledo; O’Connor, Malcorra and Campaz
Forwards: Martinez Dupuy
