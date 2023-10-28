Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also outside the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which it is in first position in Zone A , after beating Independiente. We review the possible lineups of his team and Gimnasia LP, his next rival.
Madelón’s team has just achieved a very important victory against Barracas Central, as a visitor, to escape relegation. It has 44 points in the Annual Table and for now remains in First. Eric Ramírez was injured, they will wait for him.
There is no major news from the Demichelis team for this match, which they arrive as the sole leader of Zone A, with 20 points, after the 3-0 against Independiente, with a double from Borja. There he had neither injuries nor suspensions, so it is likely that he can repeat the starting XI that worked perfectly against Carlos Tevez’s team, since he also knows that he has an impressive replacement for the second half.
Goalkeeper: Tomas Durso
Defenders: Guillermo Enrique, Leonardo Morales, Yonathan Cabral, Germán Guiffrey, Nicolás Colazo
Frills: Matías Abaldo, Rodrigo Saravia, Pablo de Blasis, Eric Ramírez or Lucas Castro
Forward: Cristian Tarragona
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
Defenders: Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Milton Casco or Enzo Díaz
Frills: Enzo Pérez, Agustín Palavecino, Ignacio Fernández, Manuel Lanzini, Esequiel Barco
Forward: Miguel Borja
