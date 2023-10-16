Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also outside the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which it is in first position in Zone A , after beating Talleres. We review the possible lineup against Colón, and also the XI that Pipo Gorosito’s “Sabalero” will field.
Ángel Cardozo Lucena was torn in the Santa Fe classic against Unión and does not want to risk it based on everything that Colón will play in the last five dates. Favio Álvarez, with tendinosis, Damián Batallini with plantar fasciitis and Rubén Botta with an intercostal blow are doubtful, but they would arrive.
Regarding the leader, Martín Demichelis has a doubt in the team: Rodrigo Aliendro or Agustín Palavecino to replace the Uruguayan Nicolás de la Cruz.
In addition, the Chilean Paulo Díaz and the Venezuelan Salomón Rondón will miss the Millonario match since after playing with their national teams on Tuesday they will return to the country the same day that the River Plate delegation travels to Santa Fe.
Goalkeeper: Chicco
Defenders: Espínola or Meza, Garcés, Goltz, Mas
Frills: Cardozo Lucena or Moreyra, F. Álvarez; Galvan, Botta, Batallini
Forwards: Wanchope Ábila
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
Defenders: Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Ramiro Funes Mori, Milton Casco
Frills: Enzo Pérez, Rodrigo Aliendroo Agustín Palavecino; Ignacio Fernández, Manuel Lanzini, Esequiel Barco
Forward: Miguel Borja
