The first episode of Classic Regal in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of Liga MX, culminating in a 1-1 draw in the Volcano. Rayados opened the actions thanks to a goal from set pieces by the Argentine Maxi Meza with an error by the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, which caused controversy by not seeing a clear shot where the circumference of the ball ended up exceeding the line. However, at minute 50 it appeared sebastian cordova to put the Tigres equalizer. Added to it, Cordova he was about to become the hero of the university students because he had gotten a second touchdown, but in the end, he was ruled out for offside.
It will be next Saturday, May 20, when Monterrey receives the U of Nuevo León in the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumto find out which of the two will be in the grand finale.
The Colombian Duvan Vergara He could not see action with La Pandilla for fear that he would relapse from his muscular discomfort, after last Friday he left training beaten. However, he is expected to be ready for the Vuelta.
On the other side, the pillar of the central defense, the Brazilian Samir Caetano, could not make the trip for Ida, remembering that he was hurt in the quarterfinals of Ida against Toluca. The defender suffered a muscle overload in his left leg, in the absence of whether he could really be on the return. The good news for the cats was that the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran he saw minutes in the game after recovering from a tear in his right leg, which he suffered in the second leg semifinal of the concachampions in view of Lion; finally, the Colombian Luis Quinones He was also ready and took over.
Goalkeeper: Esteban Andrada – The starting goalkeeper is the Argentine. It is expected that he will have key interventions against the cats, since his attack is of real danger.
Defense: Hector Moreno – It is time for the veteran defender to draw on his World Cup experience and become the mainstay of the defense to outshine the rival.
Defender: Victor Guzman – Despite having come out of exchange in the Ida, El Toro became the perfect dumbbell for Moreno and will surely be the chosen one again.
Right Back: Stefan Medina – The Colombian is one of the most experienced and although he could be qualified as a center back, his precision will be needed on the right.
Left Back: Jesus Gallardo – Unlike other matches, The Vegeta did not weigh so much in the first episode, but he cannot be underestimated because he knows very well how to throw himself forward.
Pivot: Celso Ortiz – The Paraguayan captain is the one who sticks his leg hard in the midfield, apart from the opportunity to renew his contract for a longer time.
Pivot: Luis Romo – The Sinaloan is another of the important players in the scheme, since the royal offensive begins to be assembled from his feet.
Left winger: Ponchito González – The attacker was very important for the team during the regular season, so he should weigh much more in the second leg.
Right winger: Mazi Meza – The Argentine was in charge of scoring the only goal for the albiazules thanks to his educated leg. He will seek to take advantage of another similar play to seek the pass to the final.
Midfielder: German Berterame – Although the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre could be an option, surely Victor Manuel Vucetich He will not go out of his style and will keep the Argentine as the link between the midfield and the striker.
Center Forward: Rogelio Funes Mori – The first game cost the Twin a lot, however, you can never do less because at any moment you can take something out of the hat.
This is what the lineup of Rayados (4-2-3-1) would look like
Goalie: Stephen Andrada
Defenses: Hector Moreno, Victor Guzman, Jesus Gallardo, Stefan Medina
Midfielders: Celso Ortiz (C), Luis Romo, Ponchito González, Maxi Meza
Forwards: German Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori
Substitutes: Érick Aguirre, Jordi Cortizo, Rodrigo Aguirre, Omar Govea, Joao Rojas, Iván Tona, Said Grijalva, Jonathan González, Luis Sánchez, Duván Vergara, Fernando Hernández
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzman – Despite having made a mistake in the first game, the Argentine will have to learn from his mistakes to give greater security to the feline arc.
Defense: Diego Reyes – Hardly Samir Caetano He may be fully recovered for the return, so once again El Zancudo will be in the central rear.
Defender: Igor Lichnovsky – Even though he was taken out in the first leg to place the Brazilian Rafael Cariocathe Chilean knows better the central position.
Right back: Javier Aquino – Even though they have Jesus Garza who is a born right-back, the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He remains firm with the idea of placing the experienced Oaxacan.
Left back: Jesus Angulo – The Stitch would reappear on the left side as it is his natural position, since again Vladimir Lorona It was erased for the Ida.
Pivot: Juan Vigon – Siboldi was convinced with the idea of using the rojinegro youth squad in contention over Carioca and more if it has given him results.
Pivot: Guido Pizarro – The Argentine captain is not left out of the star lineup, although it is clear that he has to give much more for the return.
Attacking midfielder: Sebastián Córdova – Little by little the attacker is recovering the level he once had. He has started to be important offensively and because of that he continues to receive confidence.
Left winger: Diego Laínez – In the same way, Siboldi has begun to give Factor more confidence, who suddenly sparkles, however, he should be key to reaching the final.
Right winger: Luis Quinones – In the first leg, the Uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez He was chosen to attack on the right, but he did not have weight, so the Colombian attacker, already recovered, would be designated for the starter.
Center forward: André-Pierre Gignac – The Frenchman had a difficult game in the First Leg, but he is another of the players who can make a difference from one moment to the next, so he will try to be a nightmare for the albiazules.
This is what the Tigres lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Diego Reyes, Igor Lichnovsky, Javier Aquino, and Jesús Angulo.
Midfielders: Juan Vigón, Guido Pizarro (C), Sebastián Córdova
Forwards: Diego Lainez, Luis Quiñones, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Rafael Carioca, Jesús Garza, Sebastián Fierro, Fernando Gorriarán, ‘Diente’ López, Fernando Ordoñez, Eduardo Tercero, Raymundo Fulgencio, Nico Ibáñez, Vladimir Loroña, Arturo Delgado
