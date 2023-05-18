It will be next Saturday, May 20, when Monterrey receives the U of Nuevo León in the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumto find out which of the two will be in the grand finale.

The 1st chapter has been completed. ✅ The night of the Clásico Regio, in the #ClásicasSemisMXends in a tie. And everything will be defined in the return. 🤯#LigaBBVAMX | #Closure2023 pic.twitter.com/Q0XfoECYEY — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) May 18, 2023

On the other side, the pillar of the central defense, the Brazilian Samir Caetano, could not make the trip for Ida, remembering that he was hurt in the quarterfinals of Ida against Toluca. The defender suffered a muscle overload in his left leg, in the absence of whether he could really be on the return. The good news for the cats was that the Uruguayan Fernando Gorriaran he saw minutes in the game after recovering from a tear in his right leg, which he suffered in the second leg semifinal of the concachampions in view of Lion; finally, the Colombian Luis Quinones He was also ready and took over.