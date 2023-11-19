Referees for the duels of Peru 🇵🇪 against Bolivia 🇧🇴 and Venezuela 🇻🇪 for Qualifiers:

✔️Guillermo Guerrero (ECU) will be the main referee of Bolivia – Peru in La Paz.

✔️ Darío Herrera (ARG) will be the central judge of Peru – Venezuela in Lima.@RPPDeports pic.twitter.com/Lvh9cGRY0V

— Kevin Pacheco (@kevin23pacheco) October 27, 2023