After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Peru and Venezuela will face each other on date 6 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the previous one.
The JUDGE designated for this duel is the Argentine Darío Herrera and he will be accompanied by his compatriots Cristian Navarro and Maximiliano Del Yesso on the playing field. As for the video arbitration room (VAR), Jorge Baliño will be in charge.
The local team, led by Argentine Fernando Batista, is one of the entertainers at the start of the CONMEBOL competition. Although they lost to Colombia in their debut, they knew how to recover and went three undefeated games, beating Paraguay and Chile and, surprisingly, equaling Brazil as a visitor.
The Venezuelan team has as figures the skilled Jefferson Soteldo, who stands out in Santos, the experienced Salomón Rondón, who began to have a good run at River Plate and has two goals in these qualifying rounds, and Yangel Herrera, a key man in Girona, surprising leader of the Spanish League.
The Peruvians are the opposite. He was only able to steal a point against the ‘Albirroja’ in Ciudad del Este with 10 men on the court. From then on, he lost to Argentina, Brazil, the ‘Red’ in the Pacific classic and Bolivia.
Goalkeeper: Pedro Gallese;
Defenders: Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco
Frills:Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún; Andy Polo, André Carrillo,
Fronts: Franco Zanelatto, Paolo Guerrero.
Goalkeeper: blunt
Defenders: Angel, Aramburú, Osorio, Magician
Frills: Rincón, Moreno, Soteldo; Savarino
Fronts: Rondón and Josef Martínez.
