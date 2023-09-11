After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Peru and Brazil will face each other on date 2 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs.
Juan Reynoso’s team tied against Paraguay 0-0, where Luis Advíncula, the man who plays for Boca Juniors, was sent off. Aldo Corzo is keen to be his replacement in that place.
Fernando Diniz Silva’s “Canarinha” comes from beating its counterpart from Bolivia 5 to 1, with great performance both collectively and individually. Gabriel was injured, Ibañez came in to replace him, who will take his place in case he doesn’t arrive.
Brazilian players like Casemiro expressed their respect for Peru, while Bruno Guimaraes highlighted the hierarchy of veteran Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero.
“We know a lot about him, he played a lot in Brazil, he is a great number 9. It will be a difficult game, we have to withstand the pressure”added the Newcastle playmaker.
Peru: Pedro Gallese, Aldo Corzo, Miguel Araujo, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, Wilder Cartagena, André Carrillo, Andy Polo and Paolo Guerrero. Coach: Juan Reynoso
Brazil: Ederson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Renan Lodi, Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Neymar, Rodrygo, Raphinha and Richarlison. Coach: Fernando Diniz
#alignments #Peru #Brazil #South #American #Qualifiers
Leave a Reply