FINAL! Brazil🇧🇷 beat Bolivia 5-1🇧🇴 with shouts of Rodrygo x2-Raphinha-Neymar x2. Abrego discounted.

These will be the matches of both on the next date:

🗓️Tuesday, September 12

🇧🇴Bolivia – 🇦🇷Argentina

🇵🇪Peru – 🇧🇷Brazil

This is how Ney closed itpic.twitter.com/Pw9r6o9uTK

— VarskySports (@VarskySports) September 9, 2023