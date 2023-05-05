This weekend will take place repechage of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, where the current monarch Pachuca will face Santos Laguna in the Hidalgo Stadiumin the fifth place duel against the thirteenth place, since Querétaro, being the last place in the percentage table, could not play said phase.
It will be this Saturday, May 6, when we find out who of the two advances to be able to say present at the league for the title.
Goalkeeper: Oscar Ustari – The Argentine is the captain of the Tuza squad and was a key player in obtaining the title in the Apertura 2022. With his experience, he will seek to guide the team to a possible two-time championship.
Defense: Enzo Martinez – Given the loss of the Colombian Oscar Murillowho underwent surgery a month ago, the Uruguayan has had to occupy the position in the central defense.
Defense: Gustavo Cabral – Another piece that was key to lifting the League trophy last semester. The Argentine is an immovable starter and his passing game is important both defensively and offensively.
Left Back: Mauricio Isais – The defender missed the last date of the championship due to a suspension, but would be ready to return to his position.
Right Back: Kevin Alvarez – The Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada he had to put the youth player on the left against Gallos Blancos, but with the return of Isais, Kevin will return to the right side, where he is one of the best in his position.
Pivot: Luis Chavez – One of the players who sounds the most to go to Europe after his good World Cup in Qatar 2022. The midfielder is in charge of setting up the game in midfield and his long-distance shot and collection from set pieces are his great specialty.
Midfielder: Erick Sanchez – El Chiquito is another of the important players of the team and the midfield, who together with Chávez led to win the league in the Apertura 2022.
Right winger: Aviles Hurtado – Time passes and the Colombian continues in great physical shape, being decisive on offense. He will seek to create danger in the right sector, facing one-on-one.
Left winger: Romario Ibarra – After missing a large part of the championship, the Ecuadorian is back and having great qualities he was quickly able to return to the starting lineup.
Midfielder: Cristian Arango – The Colombian arrived as a reinforcement for this season due to the loss of the Argentine Nico Ibanez. He already has four goals and two assists in twelve matches.
Center forward: Roberto de la Rosa – Confidence remains intact in the youth squad, who throughout the semester has been in charge of replacing Ibáñez. For now he has three goals in 17 games.
Goalie: Oscar Ustari (C)
Defenses: Enzo Martinez, Gustavo Cabral, Kevin Alvarez, Mauricio Isais
Midfielders: Luis Chávez, Erick Sánchez, Avilés Hurtado, Romario Ibarra
Forwards: Chicho Arango, Roberto de la Rosa
Substitutes: Bryan González, Israel Luna, Paulino de la Fuente, Illian Hernández, Fernando Ovelar, Pedro Pedraza, Carlos Moreno, Francisco Figueroa, Luis Calzadilla, ‘Chofis’ López
Goalkeeper: Gibran Lajud – The goalkeeper will again be in charge of guarding the lagoon arch as he did on the last date. The team revealed that Carlos Acevedo He is still recovering after hurting his shoulder and Lajud will have to enter the save.
Defender: Matheus Doria – The Brazilian was relegated to the bench for a time by decision of Eduardo Fentanesbut now that the Uruguayan Paul Repetto took the reins, decided to return him to the starting eleven.
Defender: Felix Torres – The partner in the central defense of the Brazilian would be the Ecuadorian, despite the fact that Hugo Rodriguez He was a starter throughout the semester.
Right back: Raúl López – Another of the decisions of the Uruguayan strategist was to bring back the Fingers to be in charge of going up and down the right.
Left back: Omar Campos – The defender has also been one of the best in his position for a long time, so he will continue to be in the starting eleven.
Pivot: Salvador Mariscal – The youth squad player won the position from other more experienced men, as Fentanes gave him the title and it seems that Repetto will repeat the formula after having appeared in eleven matches.
Midfielder: Lucas González – El Salsita arrived this semester to reinforce the midfield, accumulating so far one goal in eleven games, five starts. To look for the ticket to the Liguilla he could start.
Right midfielder: Jair González – Another homegrown player who has managed to earn the trust of the coaches. Having experience in lower teams, it is not uncommon for him to be chosen to appear in the starting eleven.
Left midfielder: Emerson Rodríguez – Despite developing as a right winger and interior, the coach tested him on the left side during the last date.
Forward: Juan Brunetta – The Argentine attacker is one of the most dangerous men in the Laguna team. He has lived such a good semester that he has aroused the interest of other teams.
Forward: Harold Preciado – The Colombian is the team’s goal man. In the regular season, he converted seven goals and appeared in all matches, all as a starter.
Goalie: Gibran Lajud
Defenses: Matheus Dória (C), Félix Torres, Omar Campos, ‘Dedos’ López
Midfielders: Lucas González, Jair González, Emerson Rodríguez, and Salvador Mariscal.
Forwards: Juan Brunetta, Harold Preciado
Substitutes: Hugo Rodríguez, Aldo López, Diego Medina, Cecilio Domínguez, Marcelo Correa, Ronaldo Prieto, José Lozano, Eduardo Aguirre, Oscar Manzanares, Héctor Holguín
