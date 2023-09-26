It will be next Thursday, September 28 when the Atletico Madrid visit the Osasuna in The Sadar for Date 7 The league from Spain. The Reds They come from equaling 0-0 against Seville of Pamplona, while the Mattresses surprised by winning the Madrid derby 3-1 against the real Madrid in it Metropolitanthanks to a doublet of Alvaro Morata and a bit of French Antoine Griezmann. Osasuna He is eleventh with seven points and Athletic It is fifth with ten.
According to the portal All Transfersthe goal of the Reds for the winter market it would be to get Alex Berenguer of the Athletic Bilbao. The same source cites that the netbreaker is the dream of those from Pamplona, since he trained with them until he made the leap to Italy to join the Turinprior to joining the Lions. In the end, Osasuna He is optimistic about being able to achieve the signing. Another of your options is the extreme Rafa Mir of the Seville because they are aware that many clubs follow the Spanish-Argentine Chimy Avila.
In addition, Atleti He is also thinking about reinforcements for the next season. One of the most notable problems is the left side, where Javi Galan has had difficulty meeting expectations. Thus, Juan Miranda of the Real Betis emerges as one of the main candidates for the position. However, there is competition, since AC Milan has also shown interest.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Herrera – The goalkeeper has been at the institution for six years and this season he has already kept two clean sheets. He knows how to take advantage of his 1.92 meter height very well.
Defense: David García – The defender is the captain of the Rojillos. The red leader has eight years of service and at 1.86 meters he has a great aerial game.
Defense: Alejandro Catena – He is one of the new faces of the club, having been signed in the month of July. He has already had five starts and is establishing himself.
Right back: Rubén Peña – For now, the technician Jagoba Arrasate has trusted the defender to guard the right wing above Jesus Areso.
Left back: Juan Cruz – Although he can also be used as a central defender, his natural position is as a winger.
Midfielder: Aimar Oroz – An immovable starter since the start of the campaign. He has 89 percent of the minutes played and has a goal and an assist.
Pivot – Iker Muñoz – At 21 years of age, he earned the trust of the strategist to be the containment. Although his nature is defensive, he also knows how to become an offensive point guard.
Pivot: Lucas Torró – The one born in Cocentaina is Iker’s partner in containment. He excels in the aerial game and is tactically very organized.
Far right: Chimy Ávila – As mentioned, the Argentine is closely followed by other clubs, so Osasuna must take advantage of his services. The forward has been launched to attack from the right.
Left winger: Johan Mojica – Whether as a winger or interior, the Colombian knows how to navigate that sector. Lately he has been enabled in the attack despite having other players who know the position better.
Forward: Ante Budimir – The 32-year-old Croatian is the team’s ‘9’, playing every game of the season so far, adding a goal and an assist.
This is what Osasuna’s probable lineup would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: Sergio Herrera
Defenses: David García (C), Alejandro Catena, Rubén Peña, Juan Cruz
Midfielders: Lucas Toró, Aimar Oroz, Iker Muñoz
Forwards: Johan Mojica, Ante Budimir, Chimy Ávila
Substitutes: Jesús Areso, Moi Gómez, Rubén García, Enrique Barja, Raúl García, Aitor Fernández, José Arnáiz, Nacho Vidal, Pablo Ibáñez, Jorge Herrando
Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak – The Slovenian goalkeeper has been a key player in the Madrid team’s operation for several seasons now.
Defense: José María Giménez – The Uruguayan knows very well how to put his leg in, and he is also difficult to beat in one-on-one situations. He is one of the oldest.
Defense: Stefan Savic – The Montenegrin is Chema’s partner. His height of 1.87 meters makes him good in the air and he is one of the essential players in the eleven.
Defense: Mario Hermoso – The Argentinian Diego Simeone He is used to his defensive position, so the 28-year-old national has just formed the center.
Right back: Nahuel Molina – For now, the world champion has only three matches, but he will surely continue to start.
Left back: Samuel Lino – The Brazilian’s natural profile is to be a left winger, but El Cholo is placing him on the wing, where he knows how to join the attack correctly.
Pivot: Koke Resurrection – Captain and key piece of the midfield, since his entire career has been with the Colchoneros. What makes it a very complete element is its versatility as it can appear in different sectors of the field.
Midfielder: Marcos Llorente – Knows how to occupy spaces well on the right side. He is a good marker, and he also knows how to open lines to circulate the ball.
Midfielder: Saúl Ñíguez – The attacker has been defending the colors of Atleti for a decade. So far this season, he already has three assists in five games.
Forward: Antoine Griezmann – The Frenchman continues to be one of the fans’ darlings despite his departure some time ago. He still needs to be better because he has only two goals in five games.
Forward: Álvaro Morata – After the double he achieved against the club that formed him, there is no doubt that the netbreaker will be in full spirit to increase his scoring quota.
This is what Atlético Madrid’s lineup would look like (5-3-2):
Goalie: Jan Oblak
Defenses: Chema Giménez, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Samuel Lino, Nahuel Molina
Midfielders: Koke Resurrección (C), Marcos Llorente, Saúl Ñíguez
Forwards: Álvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann
Substitutes: Ángel Correa, Javi Galán, César Azpilicueta, Axel Witsel, Memphis Depay, Ivo Grbic, Antonio Gomis, Ilias Kostis, Rodrigo Riquelme
