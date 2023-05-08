The Madonnina Clásico in the UEFA Champions League semi-final promises to be one of the most exciting and intense matches of the season. This historic meeting between Milan and Inter reignites a long-standing rivalry in Serie A, and fans are expecting a match full of passion and heart.
In 90min we leave you with the possible alignments of both teams:
BY: MIKE MAIGNAN – The French goalkeeper has been one of Milan’s best additions this season. With his huge wingspan and reflexes, he has managed to keep a clean sheet on several occasions. He is a key piece in the team’s defense and is expected to have a great performance in the Clásico.
RB: DAVIDE CALABRIA – The Italian right-back is one of the best in his position in Serie A. He stands out for his speed and ability to recover balls. He will be one of Pioli’s options to contain the attacks from Inter on that side.
CB: SIMON KJAER – The Danish central defender is the leader of Milan’s defence. With his experience and hierarchy, he has been one of the pillars of the team this season. His presence at the back is essential to maintain the team’s defensive solidity.
CB: FIKAYO TOMORI – The English defender has shown his quality since his arrival at Milan. With his speed and good positioning, he has been a key option at the back. He will be one of Pioli’s options to contain Inter’s attack.
LI: THEO HERNÁNDEZ – The French left-back is one of Milan’s main offensive weapons. With his ability to spike and cross, he has managed to be one of the team’s top assisters this season. He will be a key option to generate danger on that side.
CDM: KRÚNIC – The Bosnian midfielder has been one of Milan’s revelations this season. Krúnic stands out for his versatility, since he can play in different midfield positions, and for his good technique and vision of the game. He will be in charge of balancing Milan’s midfield and connecting with the attacking players.
MC: SANDRO TONALI – The young Italian midfielder has been gaining prominence at Milan throughout the season. Tonali stands out for his good judgment when leaving the ball, his ability to recover balls and his great shot from outside the area. He will be a key piece in Milan’s midfield to impose his game and create scoring chances.
CM: ISMAËL BENNACER – The Algerian midfielder is one of Milan’s most important players thanks to his great ability to recover the ball and his vision of the game. Bennacer also stands out for his technique and his ability to get the ball played from behind. He will be in charge of leading Milan’s midfield in the Clásico de la Madonnina.
RM: BRAHIM DÍAZ – The Spanish winger has been one of Milan’s main attacking assets this season thanks to his speed, dribbling and ability to associate with his teammates. Brahim also stands out for his great vision of the game and his good shot from outside the area. He will be a key player in Milan’s attack to create danger down the right flank.
ST: OLIVIER GIROUD – The French striker is Milan’s offensive benchmark thanks to his great ability to finish plays. Giroud stands out for his physical strength, his good game with his back and his great ability to finish off with a header. He will be in charge of leading Milan’s forward line in the Madonnina Clásico and taking advantage of the scoring chances that come his way.
EI: RAFAEL LEAO – The Portuguese striker is one of the main offensive options. His presence is not entirely confirmed, as he left injured in the last match played by the Milanese team in Serie A against Lazio.
BY: ANDRÉ ONANA – Onana demonstrated his high level during his time at Ajax and has joined the Italian team to provide security and quality in goal. His agility, speed and good footwork are some of his main virtues.
CAD: DENZEL DUMFRIES – The Dutch right-back has had a great season and has shown his undoubted ability to project himself in attack and create danger down the wing.
CB: MATTEO DARMIAN – The Italian defender has been one of the most consistent players in Inter’s defense this season. Darmian stands out for his defensive solidity, his good passing game and his ability to project himself into attack. His experience in matches of this level will be essential for the team. Very underrated player by popular opinion.
CB: ALESSANDRO BASTONI – The young Italian defender has been one of the great revelations of the season at Inter. Bastoni stands out for his great technique, his good ball output and his ability to read the game. Despite his youth, he has shown great maturity in his game.
DFC: STEFAN DE VRIJ – The Dutch central defender has been another of Inter’s defensive pillars in recent years, but it must be recognized that this season he is more of a failure than usual. His experience in matches of this caliber will be essential for the team.
CAI: DIMARCO – Dimarco stands out for his good technique, his good passing game and his great ability to create danger on his wing. He is a left-handed dagger through the flank.
CDM: MARCELO BROZOVIC – The Croatian midfielder is in charge of balancing Inter’s midfield and is expected to be part of the starting line-up in the semi-final match against Milan. Brozovic stands out for his great physique, his ability to recover balls and his good vision of the game to organize the team’s attack.
MC: NICOLÓ BARELLA – The Italian midfielder is another key player in Inter’s midfield and is expected to be part of the starting line-up for the semi-final match against Milan. Barella is a very complete player who stands out for his great ability to associate with his teammates, his ability to overflow and his good shot from outside the area.
CAM: HAKAN ÇALHANOGLU – The Turkish midfielder is one of Inter’s star signings of the past five years. If the law of the ex works, the Turk will be the hero of the clash.
DC: EDIN DZEKO – The Bosnian striker is the benchmark in attack for Inter and is expected to be part of the starting line-up in the semi-final match against Milan. Dzeko is a very complete striker who over the years has been greatly underestimated as he has accumulated more than 300 goals in his career.
DC: LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ – The Argentine striker is Dzeko’s strike partner and is expected to be part of the starting line-up in the semi-final match against Milan. Lautaro is a very complete striker who stands out for his great ability to get unmarked, his ability to create spaces and his good eye for goals.
