Last Thursday, March 21, on the AT&T Stadium field, the The Mexican Futbol selection They faced the Panama squad for the match corresponding to the semifinal of the CONCACAF Nations League.
And although Panama had some options that generated some danger in the goal protected by Guillermo Ochoa, the forcefulness was in favor of the national squad, which with goals from Edson Álvarez, Julián Quiñones (his first goal with the National Team) and Orbelín Pineda, won 3-0 to Panama and they reached the final of the CONCACAF Nations League.
Those who did not have a good time were the Americans. Jamaica put them in trouble, taking the lead on the scoreboard with a goal from Greg Leigh just one minute into the game. It was not until ninety-six when the United States scored the tying goal, through an own goal scored by Cory Burke. With a double from Haji Wright, the Stars and Stripes team turned the score around, ending the 3-1 score in favor of the Americans.
With these results, Mexico and the United States advance to the final and will face each other next Sunday, March 24, at 7:15 p.m., on the AT&T Stadium field. The last time these two teams met, the match ended in a rout for the Americans.
Goalie: Guillermo Ochoa
Defenses: Araujo, Montes, Vasquez and Gallardo
Midfielders: Sánchez, Álvarez and Chávez
Attackers: Uriel Antuna, Henry Martín and Julián Quiñones
Goalie: Turner
Defenses: A. Robinson, Richards, M. Robinson and J. Scally
Midfielders: McKennie, Musah and Tillman
Attackers: Pulisic, Balogun and Weah
