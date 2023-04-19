Next Thursday Manchester United and Sevilla will face each other in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. Both teams will seek to get a good result in this match to reach the semis. Next, the possible alignments of both teams are presented.
BY: DAVID DE GEA – The Spanish goalkeeper is an experienced player and one of the best in his position. His presence in the goal is essential for the defensive security of the team. De Gea stands out for his agility, his reflexes and his ability to go out and cut centers.
RB: AARON WAN BISSAKA – The English right-back is a very complete player who excels both in defense and attack. His presence on the right side is essential for the team’s defensive solidity. He has eaten Dalot’s toast in Europe.
CB: HARRY MAGUIRE – The English central defender is one of the team’s defensive pillars and his presence at the back is essential. Maguire stands out for his physical strength, his good passing game and his ability to lead the defense.
CB: VICTOR LINDELOF – Lindelof is skilled due to his ability to get the ball played and his good performance in defensive tasks. Spare player, and the Mancunians have many casualties in the different plots of the pitch.
LI: LUKE SHAW – The English left-back is one of the best players of the season at Manchester United. He has shown a great level in defense and attack, generating many goal options for the red devils.
MC: CASEMIRO – The Brazilian midfielder is one of United’s key pieces and a guarantee of defensive solidity in midfield. Casemiro is in charge of cutting off the opponent’s plays and recovering the ball to start the transition of the game towards the attackers. In addition, his experience and leadership on the field are a plus for the team.
MC: SABITZER – The Austrian midfielder arrived at Manchester United in the winter transfer window and has been a successful signing. Sabitzer brings quality to the midfield with his vision of the game, technique and good shot on goal. In addition, his ability to put pressure on the opponent and recover the ball is a plus for the team.
CAM: BRUNO FERNANDES – The Portuguese midfielder is the team’s brain and his presence on the field is essential for Manchester United’s attacking game. Bruno Fernandes stands out for his vision of the game, his ability to generate scoring chances and his great precision in free-kicks and penalties.
MD: ANTONY – The Brazilian winger is one of football’s great promises and his explosiveness and speed are a lethal weapon in Manchester United’s attack. Antony stands out for his ability to overwhelm rivals with dribbling and changes of direction, as well as his good shot on goal and ability to give assists.
MI: JADON SANCHO – Sancho arrived at Manchester United in the penultimate summer transfer window and has been gaining prominence in the team as he has adapted to English football. Jadon Sancho stands out for his ability to overflow on the wing, his vision of the game and his ability to generate scoring chances.
DC: MARTIAL – The French striker is one of the team’s most talented players and his ability to generate scoring chances is critical to Manchester’s success. He will supply the great star; Marcus Rashford.
BY: DIMITROVIC – The Serbian goalkeeper is one of Sevilla’s defensive pillars and his presence in goal is essential for the team’s safety. Dimitrovic stands out for his good positioning, his reflexes and his ability to take impossible balls.
RB: JESÚS NAVAS – The Spanish right-back is one of the team’s benchmarks and his experience and leadership on the pitch are essential for Sevilla.
CB: LOÏC BADÉ – The French central defender arrived at Sevilla in the last summer transfer window and has quickly adapted to the team. Badé stands out for his good aerial game, his ability to cut off the opponent’s plays and his good judgment when leaving the ball. gamer
CB: NEMANJA GUDLEJ – The Serbian central defender is another of Sevilla’s defensive pillars and his presence at the back is essential for the team’s safety.
LI: KARIM REKIK – The Dutch defender is a key player in Sevilla’s defense. With his experience and his ability to read the game, Rekik has earned a spot in the starting XI. In addition, his physical strength and his good technique make him a very complete player who contributes in defense and in getting the ball out.
CM: JOAN JORDÁN – The Spanish midfielder is one of Sevilla’s leaders in the midfield, thanks to his vision of the game, his precision in passing and his ability to recover balls. Jordán is one of the most important players on the team, both in attack and defense.
MC: FERNANDO – The Brazilian is the balance of Sevilla’s midfield, thanks to his great ability to recover balls and protect the defence. Furthermore, he is capable of initiating the attack with precision from the midfield.
RM: LUCAS OCAMPOS – The Argentine winger is one of Sevilla’s most unbalanced players, thanks to his speed, skill and dribbling ability. Ocampos is capable of overflowing on the left or right wing.
MI: BRYAN GIL – The young Spanish winger is one of the great promises of Spanish football. Bryan stands out for his dribbling skills, his speed and his ability to generate scoring chances.
MP: IVAN RAKITIC – The Croatian is one of Sevilla’s leaders in midfield, thanks to his experience, quality and vision of the game. Rakitic is capable of generating danger in attack and helping in defensive tasks when necessary. Pure talent.
DC: YOUSSEF EN-NESYRI – The Moroccan striker is Sevilla’s top scorer this season. En-Nesyri is a complete striker, capable of generating danger from both above and below. Killer.
