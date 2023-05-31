Manchester United and Manchester City will face each other in the FA CUP grand final that will be held next Saturday at 4:00 p.m. In 90min we leave you with the possible alignments of both teams for this match in which the last title of the season in England is at stake:
BY: EDERSON – The Brazilian goalkeeper has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in recent years. His cat-like agility and his quick reflexes make him an impenetrable wall. In addition, his ability to play with his feet and his passing accuracy are an important weapon in building up the game from behind.
CB: KYLE WALKER – The English right-back is known for his speed and ability to break through. Walker is a solid defender who contributes both defensively and creating play down the right flank. His presence on the field brings balance to the team.
CB: MANUEL AKANJI – The Swiss defender is a reliable option in the center of defence. Akanji is a strong player in the passing game, he has a good anticipation capacity and stands out for his defensive solidity. Aké’s injury has opened a hole for him in the eleven and now Pep will have a problem when they are both ready.
DFC: RUBEN DIAS – The Portuguese central defender has become a key player in Manchester City’s defence. Dias stands out for his physical strength, his good positioning and his leadership on the field. He is a solid defender who brings security and forcefulness to the back.
More news about the FA Cup
MC: JOHN STONES – The English defender has experienced a resurrection in his career at Manchester City. Stones has recovered the best level of him and has become a key piece in the defense. His elegance on the court, his ability to get the ball played and his good positioning make him an elite center back.
MC: RODRI HERNANDEZ – The Spanish midfielder is in charge of giving balance to the Manchester City midfield. Rodri has a great vision of the game, good ability to recover balls and precision in passing. His work in the midfield is essential for the team to function.
MC: KEVIN DE BRUYNE – The talented Belgian midfielder is a real gem in midfield. De Bruyne has exquisite technique, a privileged vision of the game and an enviable goalscoring ability. His ability to create chances and his passing accuracy are vital in generating attacking plays.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder has been a fundamental pillar in Manchester City’s midfield. Gundogan combines a great ability to reach the opponent’s box with exceptional tactical vision. His arrivals on goal and his ability to unbalance make him a constant threat to opposing defenders.
ED: BERNARDO SILVA – The Portuguese winger is a talented and versatile player. Bernardo stands out for his ability to dribble, his vision of the game and his ability to create imbalances in the rival defense. He is a quality attacking option and can play both on the wings and in midfield and performs very well off the ball.
EI: JACK GREALISH – The English winger is a real gem in British football. Grealish stands out for his ability to overflow, dribble and create scoring opportunities. His ability to break defenses with his refined technique and his vision of the game make him an unbalancing player on the attack front.
D.L.: Erling Haaland – The Norwegian striker is a goal-scoring machine. Haaland possesses a unique combination of strength, speed and technical ability. His ability to finish plays and his scoring instincts make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Haaland is a true predator of the area and always represents a constant threat.
Goalie: Ederson
Defenders: Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Walker
Midfielders: Rodri Hernandez, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones.
Forwards: Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva
BY: DAVID DE GEA – The experienced Spanish goalkeeper is a guarantee under the three sticks. De Gea has shown his ability to make spectacular saves and his agility to avoid goals in difficult situations. His presence in the Manchester United goal provides security and confidence to their defense.
RHP: WAN BISSAKA – The English right-back has established himself as a key player in Manchester United’s defensive scheme. Wan Bissaka stands out for his great defensive capacity, being difficult to beat one on one. In addition, he provides projection in the attack with his forays down the wing.
CB: RAPHA VARANE – The French central defender is a high-level signing for Manchester United. Varane is known for his elegance and defensive solidity, as well as his ability to anticipate rival plays. His experience at the highest level with Real Madrid gives United a first-rate defender.
CB: VICTOR LINDELOF – The Swedish defender has proven to be a reliable option in the Manchester United defense. Lindelof has a good reading of the game, standing out in positioning and anticipation. His presence at the back provides stability to the team and helps maintain defensive consistency.
LI: LUKE SHAW – The English left-back has been one of Manchester United’s most consistent players this season and has shown great ability both in defense and attack. Shaw stands out for his great vision of the game, his ability to overflow and his ability to cross accurately from the left wing.
MC: CASEMIRO – The Brazilian midfielder is a fundamental piece at Manchester United and stands out as one of the most influential midfielders worldwide. His imposing physique, his ability to recover the ball and his prowess in distributing play are key elements to the team’s success in midfield.
MC: BRUNO FERNANDES – The Portuguese midfielder is Manchester United’s compass. Fernandes is a complete player, with a great ability to score goals and assist his teammates. His vision of the game, precision in passing and ability to find spaces in the rival defense make him the engine of the team.
MC: CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN– His ability to read the game and his technical quality make him a key player in creating offensive plays.
EI: ALEJANDRO GARNACHO – The young Spanish winger has emerged as a great promise at Manchester United. Garnacho possesses outstanding speed and agility, combined with technical skills that allow him to overwhelm defenders and create scoring opportunities. His dribbling ability and his vision of the game make him a constant threat to opposing defences.
ED: JADON SANCHO – Sancho arrived at Manchester United in the penultimate transfer window of the summer and has been gaining prominence in the team as it has adapted to English football. Jadon Sancho stands out for his ability to overflow on the wing, his vision of the game and his ability to generate scoring chances.
DC: MARCUS RASHFORD- The English striker is one of Manchester United’s most important players. It is being the year of his consecration. Cult player.
Goalie: degea
Defenders: Wan Bissaka, Varane, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw Midfielders: Casemiro, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes
Forwards: Rashford, Sancho and Garnacho
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#alignments #Manchester #City #Manchester #United #meet #final #CUP
Leave a Reply