The Premier League returns from the national team break with one of the highlights of the season. The two teams that have been at the top of the table in recent years face off in a vital duel for both.
Manchester City welcomes Liverpool in a game they need to win to continue on the lookout for an Arsenal that seems unstoppable. Pep’s men are now at 8 points, although they have one game less. In the case of Liverpool, after a bad start to the season they have managed to turn the situation around in the Premier League and are now 5 points behind the Champions League. These are the possible lineups of the two teams for the great game on matchday 29.
BY: EDERSON– Little by little he is returning to his best level. He is one of the key pieces of the team for Guardiola in getting the ball out of the team. He is one more outfield player.
LD: WALKER– He is fully recovered, and when Kyle is 100% there is no other option, he has to start. He is a player who is completely adapted to all of Guardiola’s mechanisms.
DFC: LAPORTE– When they are all available, he is usually Rubén Días’ companion in big games. The Spaniard has a good ball output, as well as being a great defender.
DFC: RUBEN DAYS– who was once one of the best players in the Premier League is gradually picking up pace. His level after the World Cup has not been the best, but he is still essential.
LI: AKE– The Dutchman has earned Guardiola’s confidence, he is even contributing goals. He can play as a winger or as a center back depending on the phase of the match. To this day he is another of Pep’s indisputables. He has ensured that Cancelo is not missed and the call-up with the Netherlands has been very good for him.
CDM: RODRI HERNANDEZ– Little by little he is recovering his best version, the return of the World Cup has cost him, but he is beginning to pick up a cruising rhythm. He is a vital player for the balance of the team, he always provides a solution.
MVI: KEVIN DE BRUYNE– The great culprit for Haaland scoring the goals he has this year. He has loosened up again with Belgium, leaving two crack performances and Guardiola hopes that the streak will continue.
MVD: BERNARDO SILVA – He is not the undisputed starter with Manchester City, but it is not because of his performance. The over-booking of stars in the squad means that he cannot play as much as he wants, but in the most important games he usually starts.
ED: MAHREZ– He complements himself very well with Haaland, and after a sub-par performance, he has once again picked up sensations and is a dagger on the right. The Algerian is one of Guardiola’s favourites.
DC: Erling Haaland– He is smashing all Premier League records in his first season with the team. Every ball that reaches the Norwegian is a clear chance for City. It is doubtful until the last moment due to the injury that left him out of the squad with Norway, but if he is available he will start.
EI: GREALISH– He has finally adapted to Guardiola’s game and now there is no one who can lower him from the starting eleven. He is once again the player with speed and overflow that we knew. With Foden out for appendicitis surgery, he can further bolster his position on the team.
What Manchester City’s formation would look like: 1-4-3-3
Goal: Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Rubén Dias, Laporte, Aké
Media: Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne
Lead: Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish
BY- Alisson: The Brazilian is the most reliable and secure option that Liverpool have. Very surely he will be the starter against City.
LD-Arnold: Another of the most important protagonists of this team when progressing is Trent Alexander-Arnold. It is not being his year, but he is a great danger in attack. Aké will be put to the test once more.
DFC- Konate: He seems to have recovered from his injury and given the performance of Liverpool’s defense, he could enter the eleven alongside Van Dijk.
DFC – Van Dijk The best Liverpool defender, without a doubt. He is the best choice over any other ever.
LI-Robertson: As usual, Robertson is one of those who can not miss. The second best defender this season.
MC-Henderson: Henderson will be the midfield experience. One of the most important players in the Anfield midfield.
MC – Fabinho: The pillar of the team. Unite attack and defense and without him the team is easily misplaced.
MC – Keita: Bajcetic’s injury that has left him KO until the end of the season reopens the doors of eleven for Keita. His experience will be important in this match.
ED- Salah: The leader of this team, without a doubt. The Egyptian always plays and I don’t think he’s going to be left out against City.
DC – Cody Gakpo: Little by little he is establishing himself in England and Klopp urgently needs his goal.
EI- Darwin Núñez: Like Gakpo, it was difficult for him to adapt but he already makes a difference for Liverpool. He is becoming more and more comfortable and has already won over the fans.
What the Liverpool line-up would look like on the pitch (4-3-3)
Goalie: Alisson
defenses: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson
Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Keita
strikers: Mohamed Salah, Gakpo, Darwin Nunez
#alignments #Manchester #City #Liverpool #Premier #match
