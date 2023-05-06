This weekend will take place repechage of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, where León will face Atlético San Luis in the Nou Camp Stadium, in the duel of the sixth place against the twelfth. It will be next Sunday, May 7, when it is known which of the two will participate in the league for the title.
Goalkeeper: Rodolfo Cota – The goalkeeper is the captain of the emerald team and throughout the semester he was among the goalkeepers with the highest number of saves. The security that he provides is vital in the aspirations of entering the Big Party.
Defense: Adonis Frias – The Argentine was one of the team’s reinforcements since the last championship and has been essential for them to become the club with the best defense, allowing only 13 goals.
Defense: Jaine Barreiro – The Colombian was a starter throughout the tournament, being part of 16 games out of 17. With his 1.89 height, he has a great passing game.
Right Back: Byron Castillo – In the same way, the also coffee grower would be designated to attack and defend on the right side. He had little participation in the regular phase, but he could be the one chosen by the Argentine Nicolas Larcamon.
Left Back: William Tesillo – The Colombian missed part of the championship due to an injury, but he is back and even uploaded an emotional message to the networks to celebrate his return to the Concachampions and the playoffs.
Pivot: Fidel Ambriz – Since Ignacio Ambriz He was in the team, the midfielder gained notoriety and after the passing of other coaches he has remained as a starter.
Pivot: Lucas Romero – El Perro learned his lesson after being suspended against América, now he returned to the field as a starter and has already sent a message to the fans asking them to support them because they are going to respond to confidence.
Right winger: Elias Hernandez – The Patrolman is another essential in the attack of La Fiera. Despite his age, the attacker continues to show great versatility.
Left winger: Joel Campbell – The Costa Rican attacker has only scored one goal in the semester, however, he usually makes a difference when he is on the pitch.
Center Forward: Brian Rubio – The Mexican network breaker has received the trust of Larcamon. Jose ‘Banana’ Alvarado It started against Tigres in the second leg of the Concachampions semifinal and now it would be their turn to start.
Center forward: Lucas Di Yorio – In recent games, the Argentine has been used as a relief in the last duels in the League, but when looking for a pass to the Liguilla he must have the goal man.
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota (C)
Defenses: Adonis Frías, Stiven Barreiro, William Tesillo, Byron Castillo
Midfielders: Lucas Romero, Fidel Ambriz, Elías Hernández, Joel Campbell
Forwards: Brian Rubio, Lucas DiYorio
Substitutes: Paul Bellón, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Héctor Uribe, Ricardo Angulo, Yairo Moreno, Alfonso Blanco, Ángel Mena, Iván Moreno, Víctor Dávila, Óscar Villa
Goalkeeper: Andres Sanchez – Unfortunately for the club, they will not be able to count on their captain and starting goalkeeper, the Argentine Marcelo Barovero, who has not fully recovered from his knee injury. Given the drop in David Ochoa Due to indiscipline, the young Mexican will replace Trapito, remembering that he already debuted on Date 14.
Central defender: Unai Bilbao – The Spanish defender is one of the immovables of the Potosí scheme, since he is the leader of the central defense. Thanks to his great height, he has a good passing game both offensively and defensively.
Central defender: Jesus Pinuelas – The central defender also more than earned his place in the eleven. He was not present in all the regular season games, but he is one of the Brazilian coach’s trusted youngsters andre jardine.
Right back: Ricardo Chávez – The man from Tamaulipas appeared in 16 regular season matches, only missing one due to suspension. There is no one else who can occupy such a position with such certainty.
Left back: Juan Sanabria – Even though he is a midfielder, during the last games the Brazilian coach has used him as a winger on the left, where he has found a new role for him.
Pivot: Rodrigo Dourado – The Brazilian came to Mexican soccer at the hands of the strategist, who has a lot of confidence in him. He was present in all the duels of the regular phase.
Pivot: Javier Guemez – The containment is one of the captains of the team and is one of the pillars of the midfield. Since he put on the Potosina jacket, he returned to a fairly regular level.
Midfielder: Dieter Villalpando – Despite the fact that it seemed that his career would go into a tailspin after his scandalous departure from Chivas, the midfielder continues to show that he has the level to stay latent for a long time.
Right winger: Vitinho Ferreira – Another of the helmsman’s trusted men. The Velociraptor landed in the MX League for this semester and has shown his talent with his overflows.
Left winger: Jhon Murillo – The Venezuelan also has his place in the starting eleven. Despite only converting one goal in 16 games, the attacker would start.
Center forward: Ángel Zaldivar – El Chelo came to the club as a solution to the attack, but he was only able to pierce the nets once. Either way, he is the net breaker of choice for every game.
Goalie: andres sanchez
Defenses: Unai Bilbao (C), Jesus Piñuelas, Ricardo Chávez, Juan Sanabria
Midfielders: Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Dieter Villalpando
Forwards: Vitinho, Jhon Murillo, and Angel Zaldivar.
Substitutes: Eduardo Águila, Daniel Reyes, Eduardo Águila, Mateo Klimowicz, Léo Bonatini, Sabin Merino, Juan Castro, Uziel García, Juan Martínez, David Andrade, Rodrigo González
