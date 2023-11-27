Despite having fallen in the first game of Play-In with Atlético San LuisLa Fiera was able to win the second by beating 3-2 Santos Laguna in it Nou Camp Stadium with so many from the Argentine Adonis Frias, Fidel Ambriz and the Uruguayan Federico Viñasalthough Ambriz was expelled and the Argentine Lucas Romero He was injured after a blow to the head, so he is in doubt for the Ida duel.

In addition to this, regarding the injury of the Rosemary Dogthe helmsman blurted out: “Thank God, Lucas is stable, he is fine, we do not regret any bone injury, he had a strong blow that made him lose consciousness on one short side, but now he feels good and well, hopefully he can be well.” in these hours that are coming to us”.

“I am a man of faith and I believe that there is a reason why everything is so difficult, that it tests us” Nicolás Larcamón, about the way León went to the Quarterfinals 🦁 🔴 #LineOf4 LIVE on TUDN pic.twitter.com/GkTEa58dVe — Line of 4 (@Lineade4TUDN) November 27, 2023

Goalie: Rodolfo Cota

Defenses: William Tesillo, Adonis Frías, Iván Moreno, Osvaldo Rodríguez

Midfielders: Iván Rodríguez, Borja Sánchez, Ángel Mena, Elías Hernández

Forwards: ‘Plátano’ Alvarado, Federico Viñas

Substitutes: Stiven Barreiro, Paul Bellón, Omar Fernández, ‘Avión’ Ramírez, Brian Rubio, Lucas Romero, Alfonso Blanco, ‘Diente’ López, Oscar Villa, Armando León

Goalie: Luis Malagón

Defenses: Ramón Juárez, Sebastián Cáceres, Kevin Álvarez, Luis Fuentes

Midfielders: Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdés

Forwards: Julián Quiñones, ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, Henry Martín

Substitutes: Óscar Jiménez, Igor Lichnovsky, Leo Suárez, Salvador Reyes, Emilio Lara, Richard Sánchez, Alejandro Zendejas, Miguel Layún, Israel Reyes, Santiago Naveda