He Play-In was left behind and Lion became the rival of America for the quarterfinals of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
Despite having fallen in the first game of Play-In with Atlético San LuisLa Fiera was able to win the second by beating 3-2 Santos Laguna in it Nou Camp Stadium with so many from the Argentine Adonis Frias, Fidel Ambriz and the Uruguayan Federico Viñasalthough Ambriz was expelled and the Argentine Lucas Romero He was injured after a blow to the head, so he is in doubt for the Ida duel.
About facing the America in the quarters, the Argentine helmsman Nicolás Larcamón express: “The rival is one of the most popular in the country, we are León, we have all the enthusiasm and all the desires and desire to transcend have to do with León and not with another club, the desire is for the club, for our people and “I’m really looking forward to Wednesday to start playing in the Liguilla.”.
In addition to this, regarding the injury of the Rosemary Dogthe helmsman blurted out: “Thank God, Lucas is stable, he is fine, we do not regret any bone injury, he had a strong blow that made him lose consciousness on one short side, but now he feels good and well, hopefully he can be well.” in these hours that are coming to us”.
Time has made the capital team lose its rhythm, however, it has also helped the Brazilian André Jardine recover parts: Kevin Alvarezthe Chilean Diego Valdes and the Argentine Leo Suarezwho missed the last commitments for different reasons.
With this, those from Coapa practically have their full squad to face the Big Festival, however, there is one element that will continue to be difficult: the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez. In any case, the feathered ones hope to be able to count on their services for the semifinals or grand final, assuming they reach said stage.
Goalkeeper: Rodolfo Cota – He looked a little uncertain in some of the Santista goals, so he should have greater confidence against the Águilas.
Defense: William Tesillo – Time continues to pass and the Colombian remains the main force of the central defense.
Defense: Adonis Frias – The Argentine was in charge of directing his team’s victory by appearing on a dead ball with a header.
Right back: Iván Moreno – He is one of the strategist’s trusted players, who brought him from Puebla to help him in his new adventure.
Left back: Osvaldo Rodríguez – Despite having strong competition for the position, in the end Osvi convinced the strategist. He had a good game.
Pivot: Iván Rodríguez – With the doubt about the 100% recovery of the Rosemary DogEl Jefecito probably has to be the containment.
Midfielder: Borja Sánchez – After the unfortunate expulsion of Fidel Ambrizit could be that the Spaniard receives the opportunity to appear at the beginning to organize the offensive.
Inside left: Elías Hernández – Even though he is already a veteran, El Patrullero is still explosive on attack. In the stadium he received a standing ovation from the fans.
Inside right: Ángel Mena – The Ecuadorian is one of the few survivors who gave León his last title. The position of captain must be exercised with leadership to have a great game.
Forward: José Alvarado – El Plátano has been consolidating with the emerald team. In the match against San Luis he scored a great volley goal.
Forward: Federico Viñas – He was in charge of making it 3-0 that seemed lapidary. The netbreaker is going through a good moment, remembering that he also debuted with the Uruguayan team.
This is how León’s possible alignment would look (4-4-2):
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota
Defenses: William Tesillo, Adonis Frías, Iván Moreno, Osvaldo Rodríguez
Midfielders: Iván Rodríguez, Borja Sánchez, Ángel Mena, Elías Hernández
Forwards: ‘Plátano’ Alvarado, Federico Viñas
Substitutes: Stiven Barreiro, Paul Bellón, Omar Fernández, ‘Avión’ Ramírez, Brian Rubio, Lucas Romero, Alfonso Blanco, ‘Diente’ López, Oscar Villa, Armando León
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagón – After his participation with the Mexican team, the goalkeeper must be excited about having a great Liguilla.
Defense: Ramón Juárez – When it was thought that he had no opportunity to fight for the title, the youth player surprised and no longer let go of the position.
Defense: Sebastián Cáceres – Being close to leaving for Europe, the Uruguayan could be living his last minutes with the azulcrema jacket and they would seek to take advantage of it.
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – He missed the last matches due to illness, in fact he was not with the national team either. Already one hundred percent, his place is assured.
Left back: Luis Fuentes – Competition for positions is strong with Salvador Reyes. The Puma youth squad should shine because there is a lot of talk about reinforcing that area.
Pivot: Jonathan Dos Santos – Zizinho’s son managed to earn a place in the starting eleven after a tough battle with the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez. It is already an immovable for the strategist.
Pivot: Álvaro Fidalgo – There is a lot of talk about the Spaniard’s departure to Europe, however, he is totally focused on making history with the club.
Midfielder: Diego Valdés – After a long time without seeing action due to injuries, the strategist will want to take advantage of one of his best weapons.
Far right: Julián Quiñones – With Leo Suarez barely recovered and the great present of the Colombian, perhaps he will be the one who occupies the position to continue partnering alongside Henry Martín.
Left winger: Jonathan Rodríguez – Without his compatriot still ready for action, Cabecita will occupy that area again. His speed, dribbling and good ball striking are always a danger.
Forward: Henry Martin – La Bomba missed a large part of the competition due to injuries, but now will seek to increase its scoring quota in the Liguilla.
This is what America’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Ramón Juárez, Sebastián Cáceres, Kevin Álvarez, Luis Fuentes
Midfielders: Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Julián Quiñones, ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, Henry Martín
Substitutes: Óscar Jiménez, Igor Lichnovsky, Leo Suárez, Salvador Reyes, Emilio Lara, Richard Sánchez, Alejandro Zendejas, Miguel Layún, Israel Reyes, Santiago Naveda
