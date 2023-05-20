Today at 90min we present the possible line-ups for Napoli and Inter ahead of the clash they will have tomorrow, Sunday, in the penultimate matchday of Seria A. The Neapolitan team is already league champions, but the Nerazzurri are playing for a place in the next edition of the Champions.
BY: ANDRE ONANA -Onana is known for his agility, quick reflexes, and ability to pull off spectacular saves. His presence in the goal provides security and confidence to the Inter defense.
CAD: DENZEL DUMFRIES – The Dutch right-back has had a great season and has shown his undoubted ability to project himself in attack and create danger on his flank.
CB: MATTEO DARMIAN – The Italian defender has been one of the most consistent players in Inter’s defense this season. Darmian stands out for his defensive solidity, his good passing game and his ability to project himself into attack. His experience in matches of this level will be essential for the team. Very underrated player by popular opinion.
CB: ALESSANDRO BASTONI – The young Italian defender has been one of the great revelations of the season at Inter. Bastoni stands out for his great technique, his good ball output and his ability to read the game. Despite his youth, he has shown great maturity in his game.
CB: FRANCESCO ACERBI – The experienced Italian defender is a benchmark in Inter’s defensive line. Acerbi has a great ability to read the game, is strong in melee and stands out for his precision in clearances. His experience and leadership will be essential to contain Napoli’s attack.
CDM: MARCELO BROZOVIC – The Croatian midfielder is in charge of giving balance to Inter’s midfield and is expected to be part of the starting line-up in the semi-final match against Milan. Brozovic stands out for his great physique, his ability to recover balls and his good vision of the game to organize the team’s attack.
More news about the leagues in Europe
MC: NICOLO BARELLA – The Italian midfielder is another key player in Inter’s midfield and is expected to be part of the starting line-up for the semi-final match against Milan. Barella is a very complete player who stands out for his great ability to associate with his teammates, his ability to overflow and his good shot from outside the area.
MC: ROBERTO GAGLIARDINI – The Italian midfielder has been a regular option in Inter’s starting eleven. Gagliardini brings physical strength, good defensive capacity and arrival in the rival area.
DC: EDIN DZEKO – The Bosnian striker is the benchmark in attack for Inter and is expected to form part of the starting line-up in the semi-final match against Milan. Dzeko is a very complete striker who over the years has been greatly underestimated as he has accumulated more than 300 goals in his career.
DC: LAUTARO MARTINEZ – The Argentinian striker is Dzeko’s strike partner and is expected to be part of the starting line-up in the semi-final match against Milan. Lautaro is a very complete striker who stands out for his great ability to get unmarked, his ability to create spaces and his good eye for goals.
Goalie: Onana
defenses: Dimarco, Acerbi, Dumfries, Darmian and Bastoni
Midfielders: Gagliardini, Brozovic and Barella
strikers: Dzeko and Lautaro
BY: ALEX MERET – The Italian goalkeeper is a fundamental piece in the Napoli goal. Meret has excellent reflexes, agility and security under the three sticks
RHP: BARTOSZ BERESZYNSKI – The Polish right-back has been a notable addition to Napoli. Bereszynski is a versatile player, capable of performing both defensively and offensively. He stands out for his speed, anticipation and precision in the centers to the rival area.
DFC: RRAHMANI – He is a center back who is characterized by his physical strength and ability to anticipate rival forwards. At 29 years old, he has established himself in the defense of Napoli thanks to his ability to play with both legs.
CB: MIN JAE KIM – The strongest defensive line player. The Korean combines a physique and a placement in the field that makes him an insurmountable center back.
LI: MATHÍAS OLIVERA – The Uruguayan left-back has been a revelation at Napoli this season. Olivera combines defensive solidity with offensive projection, showing the ability to overflow on the wing and make precise crosses. His presence in defense will bring balance and depth to the team.
MC: ZAMBO ANGUISSA – He has played everything when he has been available and is essential for Spalletti. He is the classic player who makes others better, being hardworking and self-sacrificing.
MC: STANISLAV LOBOTKA – The Pole stands out for his technique and vision of the game. He is one of the players he spends the entire game for Napoli. Key to Spalletti’s scheme. He sounded like reinforcement for Real Madrid.
MC: PIOTR ZIELINSKI – He is one of the most important players of Napoli. At 28, the Pole has established himself in the midfield of Napoli and is proving to be a player with arrival.
ED: ELJIF ELMAS – The young Macedonian midfielder has shown great growth in his performance this season. Elmas is a versatile player, capable of performing in different midfield positions
EI: KVICHA KVARATSKHELIA– Without a doubt, he is the star of the team. He is one of the revelation players in Europe and one of the reasons why Napoli is where he is. Georgian is the fashionable extreme.
DC: VICTOR OSIMHEN– The Nigerian has scored goals of all colors and there is no stopping him. They are loved by all the big teams in Europe, but for now he defends the Neapolitan blue.
Goalie: Meret
Defenses: Bereszynski, Rrahmani, Kim Min Jae, Olivera
Midfielders: Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski
Forwards: Elmas, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#alignments #Inter #Napoli #confrontation #36th #day #Serie
Leave a Reply