On August 8, the Joan Gamper Trophy will be played between FC Barcelona and Tottenham. This will be the last game before the start of the season. Today we will show you the possible lineups of both teams for this match
BY: TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is a prominent figure in his position. His presence in the goal brings security and confidence to the defense of FC Barcelona. Ter Stegen stands out for his agility, quick reflexes and ability to make spectacular saves. His ability to play with his feet and participate in building the game from behind makes him a modern and decisive goalkeeper.
ROD: DEST – The American right-back stands out for his speed, ability to break through and his ability to join the attack. His offensive projection and commitment to defensive duties make him a valuable option in the lineup.
CBD: KOUNDÉ – The French defender stands out for his forcefulness in individual duels, his ability to anticipate plays and his ability to come out with the ball controlled from defense. His quick adaptation to the team makes him a reliable center back with projection.
CB: ARAUJO – The Uruguayan defender Ronald Araújo is one of the most outstanding promises of FC Barcelona. Araújo stands out for his physical power, ability to recover balls and his solidity in the air. His growth as a player has made him an important element in the team’s defense.
LI: BUCKET – The Spanish left-back Alejandro Balde is one of the young promises of FC Barcelona. Balde stands out for his speed, ability to overflow and his quality in offensive projection. His youth and progression make him an interesting option for the team’s left-back.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG – The Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong is one of the key players in FC Barcelona’s midfield. De Jong stands out for his vision of the game, precision in passing and his ability to recover balls. His versatility and ability to adapt to different functions make him an essential player in the midfield.
MC: PEDRI – The young Spanish talent Pedri González is one of the revelations of FC Barcelona. Pedri stands out for his ability to create scoring chances, his ability to move with the ball and his vision of the game. His ability to score goals and his contribution to defensive pressure make him a decisive player in midfield.
MC: GAVI – The Spanish midfielder Gavi is one of the great promises of FC Barcelona. Gavi stands out for his control of the game, ability to distribute the ball and his tactical maturity despite his youth. His presence in midfield adds freshness and quality to the team.
IE: ANSU FATI – The Spanish winger Ansu Fati is one of the jewels of FC Barcelona. Fati stands out for his dribbling, ability to unbalance and his scoring ability. His speed and precision in the shot make him one of the great hopes of Spanish football.
DC: LEWANDOWSKI – Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is one of the most outstanding goalscorers in world football. Lewandowski stands out for his ability to finish plays, his intelligence in the box and his ability to create space. His scoring nose makes him a lethal option in the attack of FC Barcelona.
EI: RAPHINHA – The Brazilian winger stands out for his ability to overflow on the wings, his vision of the game and his ability to assist his teammates. His arrival on the team provides greater depth and creativity on the attacking front.
Like this it would see the alignment of the FC Barcelona (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
defenses: Dest, Koundé, Araújo, Balde
Midfielders: De Jong, Pedri, Gavi
strikers: Ansu Fati, Lewandowski, Raphinha
BY: VICAR – The Italian goalkeeper Martín Vicario is one of the options in Tottenham’s goal. Vicario stands out for his agility, quick reflexes and his ability to make key saves. His presence in the goal is essential to maintain the defensive security of the team.
LI: DESTINY UDOGIE – The Italian left-back Destiny Udogie is one of Tottenham’s young promises. Udogie stands out for his speed, ability to overflow and his good performance in defensive tasks. His presence on the right side provides solidity and depth to the team.
CB: BEN DAVIES – Welsh defender Ben Davies is an option in Tottenham’s defensive line. Davies stands out for his solidity one on one and his ability to anticipate plays. His experience in European soccer makes him a reliable option for the team’s back line.
DFC: CUTI ROMERO – The Argentine defender Cristian “Cuti” Romero stands out for his physical strength, ability to lead the defense and his quality when leaving the ball. The arrival of him to the team adds quality and solidity to the rear.
RHP: PEDRO PORRO – Spanish right-back Pedro Porro is one of Tottenham’s options on the left side. Porro stands out for his ability to overwhelm the band, his quality in the centers and his contribution in building the offensive game. His versatility makes him an interesting option for the left back.
MY: ARE – The South Korean winger Heung-Min Son is one of Tottenham’s big stars. Son stands out for his dribbling, ability to unbalance and his scoring ability. His speed and accuracy in shooting make him a decisive player on the team’s attack front.
CDM: BISSOUMA – Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma is one of Tottenham’s midfield options. Bissouma stands out for his ability to recover balls, his vision of the game and his quality in passing. His contribution in containing and distributing the ball is essential for the team.
CDM: PAPE SARR – Senegalese midfielder Pape Sarr is one of Tottenham’s young promises. Sarr stands out for his ability to cut balls, his tactical intelligence and his ability to distribute the game from midfield. His youth and projection give the team greater freshness and talent.
MD: KULUSEVSKI – The Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski is one of Tottenham’s new additions. Kulusevski stands out for his ability to overflow on the wing, his vision of the game and his ability to assist his teammates. His arrival on the team provides greater depth and creativity on the attacking front.
CM: MADDISON – English attacking midfielder James Maddison is an option in Tottenham’s attack. Maddison stands out for his ability to create scoring chances, his vision of the game and his ability to score from medium distance. His versatility on the attacking front makes him a valuable option for the team.
DC: HARRY KANE – The English striker Harry Kane is one of the great figures of world football. Kane stands out for his goalscoring ability, intelligence in the area and his ability to assist his teammates. His scoring nose and his leadership in attack make him a key player for Tottenham.
This is how the Tottenham line-up would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: vicar
defenses: Udogie, Ben Davies, Cuti Romero, Pedro Porro
Midfielders: Son, Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Kulusevski, Maddison
Forward:Harry Kane
