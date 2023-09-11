💎 Kendry Paez (16) is the great JEWEL that Ecuador has🇪🇨 after being the MVP in the South American U17 2023.

Tomorrow he could make his OFFICIAL DEBUT with the absolute vs. Uruguay🇺🇾.

📍Independiente del Valle talent and signed for €20 million by Chelsea.pic.twitter.com/2POKvwcowr

