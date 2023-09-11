After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Ecuador and Uruguay will face each other on date 2 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs.
The Spanish team Felix Sanchez, who arrives after losing against Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina with a great goal from a free kick by Lionel Andrés Messi, the best player in the world, had neither suspensions nor injuries in that match played at the Monumental Stadium, So everything seems to indicate that the coach will repeat the same 11 that started that match, for this clash that will take place at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito.
Meanwhile, “Loco” Bielsa’s team arrives in a great moment after the exhibition offered against its Chilean counterpart at the Centenario Stadium in Uruguay, with a 3 to 1 thanks to the double from Nicolás de la Cruz and the remaining one from Federico Valverde (Arturo Vidal scored for the Chileans).
The good news for the Argentine coach is that his team did not suffer any injury or expulsion in said match, so it is likely that he can repeat the same starting XI that took to the field against the Trans-Andeans, and that he offered to his audience. a kind of football, especially with the first goal of someone who plays for River Plate, after an excellent team play.
Ecuador: Galindez; Hurtado, Torres, Arboleda, Pacho, Estupiñán; Gruezo, Cifuentes, Caicedo; Silver, Valencia
Uruguay: Rochet; Nández, Cáceres, Viña, Piquerez; Ugarte, Valverde, De La Cruz; Pellistri, Araújo, Núñez or Olivera.
#alignments #Ecuador #Uruguay #South #American #Qualifiers
