After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Ecuador and Chile will face each other on date 6 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs. We review the possible alignments.
For more news about the South American qualifiers
The local team is in the qualifying zone, while the trans-Andeans must lift because they are in eighth place, so it will be an important match for both taking into account the future in the Qualifiers.
The Ecuadorian team will open the day against Chile with the positive news of the return of Carlos Gruezo to the squad. The midfielder was suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. He must make up for the absence of Piero Hincapié and José Cifuentes, both suspended for the same reason.
The team that Nicolás Córdova will lead on an interim basis, after the departure of Eduardo Berizzo, will have many absences. Victor Méndez was sent off and Gary Medel reached the yellow limit. Additionally, Damián Pizarro was sidelined due to injury. Meanwhile, Marcelino Núñez paid his suspension date and will be available.
Goalkeeper: Alexander Dominguez;
Defenders: Ángelo Preciado, Félix Torres, Willian Pacho, Aníbal Chalá
Frills: Moisés Caicedo, Carlos Gruezo, Alan Franco
Fronts: Kendry Páez, Jhojan Julio, Leonardo Campana or Kevin Rodríguez
Goalkeeper: Brayan Cortes
Defenders: Paulo Díaz, Guillermo Maripán, Matías Zaldivia, Gabriel Suazo
Frills: Pulgar, Rodrigo Echeverría; Alexis Sanchez
Fronts: Alexander Aravena, Darío Osorio; Ben Brereton Diaz
#alignments #Ecuador #Chile #South #American #Qualifiers