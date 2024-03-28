After the FIFA dateresumes Liga MX and one of the main dishes will be Cougars against Blue Cross in it University Olympic Stadiumnext Saturday, March 30 for Matchday 13 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament.
Universidad Nacional comes from being beaten 3-0 by Toluca in it Nemesio Diez Stadiumpreviously tied 3-3 against Xoloswas beaten 3-0 by Striped and succumbed 3-1 against Chivas, so they have gone four games without knowing the victory. He is eleventh in the table with 16 units.
On the other hand, La Maquina has also succumbed 1-2 to Necaxa. One date before Santos Laguna he beat him 3-0, although he previously beat them 3-0 Chivas. For now the cement team is fourth with 22 points.
Here are the possible lineups for both teams:
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Julio González – Despite having been called up with the national team for the FIFA Date, the goalkeeper did not see action and that is why he will be ready to play.
Defense: Nathan Silva – Since his arrival at the institution, the Brazilian has been an undisputed starter, with a great physical presence.
Defense: Lisandro Magallán – The Argentine was not present in the clash against Toluca due to suspension, but is now ready to return to action.
Defense: Ulises Rivas – Accompanying the two foreigners in the center would be the youth player, who has been used on occasions as a defender despite his vocation as a midfielder.
Left back: Pablo Monroy – The defender dominates both profiles, but for now he remains in the left profile. With his youth and a great future ahead of him, a lot is expected from the youth squad.
Right back: Pablo Bennevendo – Although the Uruguayan Robert Ergas He has given good performances, in the end the youth squad is the one who normally starts the duels and then is relieved.
Pivot: Santiago Trigos – Without the Colombian Jose Caicedo still available, the midfielder will be in charge of being the one who connects the defense with the attack.
Midfielder: César Huerta – The Argentine coach Gustavo Lema has started doing experiments. One of them was to bring Chino down so that he could set up the game from midfield.
Midfielder: Piero Quispe – The Peruvian arrived in Mexico with a great poster and called to be the reference in the midfield. In the last crash he came on as a substitute, so now he would start.
Forward: Eduardo Salvio – Toto is going through a good football moment and although his talent is more in creating the game, he would serve as a companion to the '9'.
Forward: Memo Martínez – Although the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori He has already returned to the courts and although La Maquina is one of his favorite victims, the reinforcement has made it known why he was signed and will surely start. Little by little he has been waking up in CU.
This is what the possible Pumas lineup would look like (5-3-2):
Goalie: Julio González
Defenses: Lisandro Magallán, Nathan Silva, Ulises Ruvas, Pablo Monroy, Pablo Bennevendo
Midfielders: Santiago Trigos, Piero Quispe, César Huerta
Forwards: 'Toto' Salvio, Memo Martínez
Substitutes: Rogelio Funes Mori, Mateo Casares, Adrián Aldrete, Leo Suárez, Robert Ergas, Rodrigo López, Carlos Gutiérrez, Christian Tabó, Gil Alcalá, Santiago López, Miguel Carreon
Goalkeeper: Kevin Mier – The Colombian has been a revelation with the team, his saves have valued his value and in recent defeats he has been able to do little.
Defense: Willer Ditta – After serving a new suspension, the Colombian would return, surely after a good scolding for all the games he has missed so far due to the issue of the cards.
Defense: Gonzalo Piovi – The Argentine has become the pillar of the defense after the suspensions of his teammate and the low level of others. Against Pumas he will have a good test to demonstrate his value.
Defense: Erik Lira – As has become customary, the pivot would be placed once again as a center back, where he has done a good job so far.
Inside left: Camilo Cándido – Strangely, despite being a signing for this semester, the Paraguayan has been little used as a starter, but it is time to prove his worth.
Inside right: Rodrigo Huescas – After having been concentrated with the under-23 team, the youth player would be in the starting eleven because he has been one of the best men in the light blue team.
Pivot: Charly Rodríguez – The national team was with Mexico for the League of Nations, but he was on the bench watching, so he would have the necessary energy to start.
Midfielder: Lorenzo Faravelli – The Argentine signing has shown the reason why his services were chosen. He knows how to control the game very well, so as a '10' he should be a factor against Pumas.
Midfielder: Uriel Antuna – Another who was with the national team in the Nations League and despite having been a starter, in Cruz Azul he is vitally important because he is normally the Argentine's danger man Martin Anselmi.
Midfielder: Carlos Rotondi – Without a doubt, the Argentine will arrive very motivated for this match, since in the friendly against América last weekend, he was in charge of scoring a double to seal the 3-2 comeback.
Forward: Ángel Sepúlveda – The FIFA Date was also good for Cuate, because in the friendly against the Águilas he was reunited with the goal, after not scoring since last January.
This is what Cruz Azul's possible lineup would look like (3-4-2-1):
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Erik Lira, Gonzalo Piovi
Midfielders: Charly Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Rodrigo Huescas, Camilo Cándido
Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rotondi, Ángel Sepúlveda
Substitutes: Bryan Gamboa, Ignacio Rivero, Amaury Morales, Alexis Gutiérrez, Mateo Levy, Raymundo Rubio, Andrés Gudiño, Carlos Vargas, Jorge García, Carlos Salcedo, Mauro Zaleta
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#alignments #Cruz #Azul #Pumas #duel #J14 #C2024
Leave a Reply