After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Chile and Colombia will face each other on date 2 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed team will play in the playoffs.
The local team, led by Argentine Eduardo Berizzo, arrives after a tough defeat at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, against Uruguay by 3 to 1, where he suffered an injury to Marcelino Núñez, who was replaced in that match by Rodrigo Echeverría. Arturo Vidal, one of the team’s greatest leaders, scored the only trans-Andean goal.
Colombia, meanwhile, had neither suspensions nor injuries in the narrow victory against Venezuela, 1 to 0, so it is estimated that Argentine coach Nestor Lorenzo’s team has many similarities with respect to the victory against Vinotinto.
Chile: Brayan Cortés; N. Mehssatou, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripán, Gabriel Suazo; Erick Pulgar, Charles Aránguiz, Diego Valdés, Arturo Vidal; Ben Brereton, Alexis Sánchez. DT: Eduardo Berizzo.
Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina, Jhon Lucumí, Deiver Machado; Jefferson Lerma, Wilmar Barrios, Jorge Carrascal; Jhon Arias, Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré. DT: Néstor Lorenzo.
#alignments #Chile #Colombia #South #American #Qualifiers
