Surprisingly for the football world, Bayern Munich lost their most recent match 1-0, against Werder Bremen, and was seven points behind the only leader, Bayer Leverkusen, a team led by Xabi Alonso that seems unstoppable.
However, the Bavarian team will have the chance here to discount units and be within four, since it has a valid commitment for matchday 13 of the Bundesliga, in which it will be measured against Union Berlin, on Wednesday, January 24, starting at 4:30 p.m. Argentine time.
Bayern Munich will look to recover from their aforementioned defeat against Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena. In recent clashes, they have won 3 and lost 1, with 9 goals scored and 7 in their goal. During the last 5 games of the championship, the history between the teams favors the home team, which has achieved 3 wins, and 2 were draws, as expected.
The absence of the German Gnabry stands out, always unbalancing, who has a muscle ailment that will not allow him to be in this confrontation.
Coach Thomas Tuchel has the chance to repeat the XI he played in the last game since he had no injuries or suspensions there.
Union Berlin, which is in the place 15 out of 18, also has its confrontation with Mainz pending, which was postponed until further notice. If you get good results you can make a significant difference compared to the relegation zone. Rani Khedira will not be able to play due to a calf injury.
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer;
Defenders: Konrad Laimer, Matthjis de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies
Frills: Raphaël Guereiro, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman
Fronts: Harry Kane.
Goalkeeper: Ronnow
Defenders: Leite, Vogt, Knoche, Roussillon
Frills: Haberer, Kral, Aaronson, Juranovic
Fronts: Volland, Kaufmann
#alignments #Bayern #Munich #Union #Berlin #Bundesliga
Leave a Reply