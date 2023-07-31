One of the best games of the preseason is already here. Bayern Munich and Liverpool will face each other to adjust the last pieces before reaching their respective leagues in August. Both teams need a boost to be able to return to being in the elite of Europe. Below we show you the possible lineups.
BY: Yann Sommer – When Manuel Neuer The Swiss was injured and signed, who has had very good performances. Despite the fact that his departure sounds strong, for now he remains in the goal.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt – The Dutchman will be in charge of leading the lower zone thanks to his international touch and 1.89 in height. Leader of this team.
CB: Dayot Upamecano – Accompanying the Dutchman we will see Dayot. He did not end the season in the best way. Hence the signing of Kim Min Jae.
RHP: Benjamin Pavard – As he is a fast player, with anticipation and who gets used to being well positioned, he would be the one chosen to defend the right wing.
LI: Noussair Mazraoui – Considered the Moroccan jewel, he would be guarding the left wing, just as he did in Qatar 2022. He has never finished settling down due to living with Davies.
MC: Ryan Gravenberg – A promise that has never finished delivering. He would play in the double pivot next to Joshua, it would not be unusual to see him leave before the end of the market.
MC: Joshua Kimmich – From the Premier League they are following the German strongly, but as long as he remains at the club he has the obligation to give solidity to the midfield.
More news about the preseason
CM: Musiala – The young German midfielder is already a reality, Jamal is not a promise, he is a footballer of the present. We are talking about a differential player in the area of three quarters of the field, with a treatment of the ball within the reach of very few in the current scenario.
ED: Leroy Sané – Attacking from the right would be the German, who loves to dribble, cut back, play into space and shoot from distance.
DC: Serge Gnabry – He is not a typical center forward, but when Harry Kane arrives at Tuchel he does not have many options.
IE: Kingsley Coman – Endowed with great speed, we are talking about one of the best wingers currently in the world. Elite player.
Goal: Sommer
Defending: Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Mazraoui
Midfield: Kimmich, Gravenberg, Musiala
Lead: Sané, Gnabry, Coman
BY: Alisson: He is the starting goalkeeper for Liverpool and the Brazilian team. A lot is expected of him this season, he is one of the team’s leaders and they have to reverse the situation of last year, let’s remember that they don’t play in the Champions League.
RH: Arnold: The right back for this match is a mystery, we are going to find out if Trent’s test as a midfielder is final or if he is going to return to his usual position. In the last meeting he practically served as an anchor.
CB: Van Dijk: The downturn that the Dutch center-back has hit is vintage. From being a center-back that the best Hazard in the Premier League couldn’t dribble over, to being a center-back who doesn’t quite provide security. Klopp expects him to return to his best level.
CB: Konate: To this day he is one of the greatest hopes that Liverpool has within their squad, as he is one of the central defenders with the most projection in the current scenario.
LI: Robertson: the Scotsman is still the owner of the right wing of Anfield. He started the last game and will do so again against a recently relegated Leicester.
MC: Mac Allister: is the signing of the summer in Liverpool. Much is expected of the World Champion with Argentina running the midfield. Klopp has to look for companions after the departures of Henderson and Fabinho.
MC: Cody Gakpo: He acted as a left midfielder in the last preseason game. The signing that Liverpool made after the World Cup was hasty. He has not performed as expected.
MC: Elliott: the pearl of the red academy has to take a step forward this season. If injuries respect him, he has to have a role where he can have minutes in important games.
IE: Luis Diaz: After recovering from his knee injury, the Colombian is hungry to show in Liverpool that he can occupy their left wing for the next 5 years.
DC: Darwin Nunez: He hasn’t had all the luck in the world in front of goal in recent times, but the Uruguayan returns to the preseason in the best way, his physical condition is unbeatable.
ED: salah: The Egyptian continues to be Liverpool’s offensive reference. The slump that he has taken in recent years is quite considerable, he has lost that top speed that was differential, also the team has not finished accompanying him.
Goal: Alisson
Defending: Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson
Midfield: Mac Allister, Elliot, Gakpo
Lead: Luis Diaz, Darwin, Salah
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#alignments #Bayern #Munich #Liverpool #preseason #match
Leave a Reply