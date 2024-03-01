To begin the month of March, FC Barcelona will face nothing more and nothing less than Athletic Club. The club that already scored four goals in the Copa del Rey tie will once again host the Blaugranas at home, with both teams being very close in the standings, so a Basque victory could bring them closer to the Blaugranas in the LaLiga table. in that fight for Champions League positions.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of both teams for this match:
After the semi-final tie against Atlético de Madrid, Ernesto Valverde's men will have to put on their overalls again to face a tough LaLiga match against FC Barcelona. The Basques always make things difficult for the Blaugranas and will seek to take the three points from them in order to reach the Champions League. To do this, they will use the gala lineup with the exception that Nico Williams and Vivian will have to watch the game in the stands since they have to serve a suspension.
This is what the Athletic Club de Bilbao lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Unai Simón
Defenses: De Marcos, Aitor Paredes, Yeray, Iñigo Lekue
Midfielders: Iñaki Williams, Ruiz De Galarreta, Mikel Vesga, Oihan Sancet, Berenguer
Forward: Guruzeta
FC Barcelona could reach second position in the league competition if they take the three points and depending on what Girona does in their match. To do this, Xavi Hernández will put out one of the best possible lineups. Andreas Christensen will have to occupy the defensive pivot position again, Joao Cancelo will act as an inverted winger and in the attacking trio we will have Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski and Pedri who will act as a winger more pulled to the center, like a fourth midfielder.
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Araujo, Iñigo Martínez, Joao Cancelo
Midfielders: De Jong, Christensen, Gundogan
Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Pedri
