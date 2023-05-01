Arsenal is in full dispute against Manchester City for the Premier League title, they have to win everything possible between now and the end of the season if they want to return to the first position of the table, which they abandoned after the heavy defeat to the Gunners against Pep Guardiola’s team. On the other hand, they will face one of the worst Chelsea in recent years, the Stamford Bridge team has a difficult time finishing even if it is in European positions, they are twelfth classified with 39 points.
Today we bring you the possible lineups of both teams for this match scheduled for Tuesday, May 2 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish, corresponding to matchday 34 of the English league championship
BY- Ramsdale: The Englishman is today the fittest British goalkeeper. He wants to become a legend inside the Emirates Stadium. As he has confessed, he sees himself playing here for the next 10 years.
LD – Ben White: He can perform as a center back or in the full back position. He is one of the most reliable defenders in the entire championship. He has managed to adapt well to the role of right back.
DFC-Holding: Saliba will not be on the pitch due to injury. He is surely one of the most important casualties of Arteta’s group. He will start again against Chelsea.
DFC – Gabriel: With the absence of Saliba, the Brazilian defender will have to take a step forward and be the one who directs and leads the defense of the Gunner team for this match.
LI – Zinchenko: He is being one of the great players of this Arsenal and not only that, the Ukrainian is currently one of the best left-backs at the moment. Underrated player.
MC – Odegaard: The captain of Arsenal could not be missing. A good game from the Norwegian ensures that the Londoners will fight until the last minute. He has the ability to decide a match.
MC-Thomas: He is the footballer who brings the necessary calm to the midfield of a team that tends to break up in certain sections of clashes.
MC-Xhaka: The Swiss is being one of the sensations of this Arsenal and the Premier League. He brings a lot to his own.
ED- Saka: There are few things that we can say at this point that have not already been said about Saka. She has an incredible dribble and an extraordinary ability to adjust her shots to the opposite club. He plays like a true veteran for his young age.
DC – Gabriel Jesus: At the point of attack by Arsenal we will see the Brazilian striker. He has signed a good season in the London team, he still wants to fatten his personal account between now and the end of the Premier League
EI – Martinelli: Right now he is the most confident player in Arsenal’s attack zone.
BY- Kepa: Chelsea’s number one. Every time the ‘Blues’ play, Kepa is the fundamental protagonist. Except surprise will be the headline.
CAD- Chalobah: In the right lane of the blue team we will see a regular in Frank Lampard’s lineups, Chalobah will start.
DFC- Fofana: He hasn’t been the best defensive card for Chelsea of late, however, he has proven to be a solid defender on duty and very talented.
DFC- Thiago Silva: In the center of the defense we will see the veteran Brazilian defender, Thiago Silva. Silva is an experienced player who will be in charge of leading the defense of his team.
DFC- Badiashile: As the third center back, Badiashile could return to ownership. He is a good defender and despite not having the renown that others have, he has delivered.
CAI – Pulisic: The North American player will return to ownership in this match against Arsenal. He will have to occupy the entire left band.
MC- Enzo Fernández: With great technique and vision of the game, Enzo Fernández could be in charge of connecting the midfield with the striker and creating scoring chances.
MC-Kanté: A player reborn, under Graham Potter he had no role but since Frank Lampard took over as manager, the French midfielder has once again been a key player in Chelsea’s plans.
ED-Sterling: With the intention of providing dynamism on the one hand, we will very surely see Sterling. With his speed and overflow he can endanger the rival.
DC- Joao Felix: The young Portuguese striker is one of the most promising talents in European football. His ability to dribble and his great vision of the game make him a very dangerous player in the attacking zone.
EI-Havertz: The 23-year-old German is one of the best pieces of this Chelsea, he hasn’t played for a season and now, against Arsenal, he could return to ownership. He gives meaning to the attack of the London team.
