Club América will host the Monterrey Football Club on the corresponding Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2024 tournament, this Saturday, February 3 at 9:00 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium, it will be a duel between those who lead the general table with 10 units, since Both have recorded three wins and a draw in their first four games.
The current Mexican soccer champion won its first three games by scores of 2-0 against Tijuana, Querétaro and Juárez, while in its last game they tied 0-0 against Necaxa.
In the case of the Monterrey team, they won their first games 2-0 against Puebla and Santos, drew 1-1 against Querétaro and finally beat Atlético de San Luis at home 3-1.
In this way, we leave you with the possible lineups of both teams for the following weekend where it will be a very interesting match, since they are two of the best clubs in the Mexican First Division championship.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
More news about Liga MX
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#alignments #América #Monterrey #Matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply