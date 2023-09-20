Next Friday, September 22, Al-Nassrcurrent runner-up of the Saudi Professional Leaguefaces the Al-Ahli in it KSU Football Field for Matchday 7 of the 2023-2024 season.
Before this commitment, the Knights of the Najd They have a duel coming up AFC Champions League in front of Persepolis of Iran, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Group Stage, while in the local league they have just beaten 1-3 against Al-Raed with so many from Senegalese Sadio Manethe Brazilian Anderson Talisca and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldothus reaching sixth place with twelve units.
With respect to The realalso added three by beating the 3-2 Al-Taawon despite having been left with ten men due to the expulsion of Abdulbassit Hindi. Just at minute 4 Hindi opened the scoreboard, then came an own goal Waleed Al-Ahmed and Allan Saint-Maximin He closed the blackboard. For now he is third in the table with 15 points.
Goalkeeper: Nawaf Al Aqidi – At just 23 years old he is the starting goalkeeper. Due to his talent he was in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Defense: Aymeric Laporte – He arrived as one of the star reinforcements for this season from Manchester City. He is the new leader of the defense.
Defense: Ali Lajami – At 1.75 meters tall, he would appear in the center next to the Frenchman. It can appear at the bottom or as a pivot.
Right back: Sultan Al Granam – Since 2018 he has been a member of the club. He once he was selected from Saudi Arabia.
Left back: Alex Telles – In the left lane, the Brazilian would be making an appearance, who also arrived at the Saudi club this season.
Pivot: Marcelo Brozovic – As a star reinforcement for this campaign, the Croatian has to be fundamental in the midfield, as well as a leader due to his seniority.
Pivot: Abdullah Al Khaibari – The Saudi has been a member of the team since 2019, becoming a key player in the functioning of the midfield.
Midfielder: Ótavio da Silva – His usual position is as a winger, but he has been placed in the center to be in charge of distributing the game.
Right winger: Sadio Mané – The Senegalese makes a difference due to his speed and overflow on the right side. For now he already has six goals in six games.
Left Winger: Abdulrahman Ghareeb – He is in charge of covering the left sector of the attack. So far he has done a good job by adding four assists and a goal in six games.
Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo – The star of the team must be present at all times, as he can change the course of the game suddenly. The netbreaker already has seven scores and four assists in five games.
This is what Al-Nassr’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Nawaf Al Aqidi
Defenses: Aymeric Laporte, Ali Al-Oujami, Sultan Al Granam, Alex Telles
Midfielders: Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Ótavio da Silva
Forwards: Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes: Abdulelah Al-Amri, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Hassan, Mohammed Qassem, Anderson Talisca, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, Nawaf Boushal, Waleed Abdullah
Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy – The goalkeeper is one of the new stars of the Saudi League after arriving from Chelsea. He has already conceded nine goals in six games.
Defense: Roger Ibáñez – Like others, the Italian-Brazilian defender was signed for the current campaign and is already a regular starter.
Defense: Bassam Al-Hurayji – With the expulsion of Abdulbasit Hindithe 23-year-old player would be in charge of covering his loss.
Right back: Ali Majrashi – 23 years old, the 1.69 meter player can appear in any area on the right, as a winger, interior or lateral.
Left back: Fahd Al-Hamad – The left back could add his first minutes of the competition by having the usual element of the zone in the center.
Pivot: Franck Kessié – One more of the recent signings of the Saudi League. The Ivorian team has already scored twice.
Pivot: Mohammed Al Majhad – He would accompany Kessié in midfield, but he has several qualities to play on the right flank.
Midfielder: Gabri Veiga – At only 21 years old, the Spaniard decided to venture to Saudi Arabia for this campaign. He is adding his first matches.
Right Wing: Riyah Mahrez – There is no doubt that the Algerian became one of the most striking signings. The former citizen already has two goals and three assists.
Left winger: Allan Saint-Maximin – The Frenchman left Europe behind to join the exotic adventure. Two assists and a goal in six games are his numbers.
Forward: Roberto Firmino – More signings from Europe. The Brazilian is the axis of the attack with three goals and one assist in five games.
This is what Al-Ahli’s possible alignment would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Edouard Mendy
Defenses: Roger Ibáñez, Fahd Al-Hamad, Ali Majrashi, Bassam Al-Hurayji
Midfielders: Franck Kessié, Mohammed Al Majhad, Gabri Veiga
Forwards: Allan Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino
Substitutes: Sumayhan Al-Nabit, Fahada Al-Rashidi, Saad Balobaid, Ibrahim Al-Zubaidi, Fahad Al-Hamad, Ziyad Al-Johani, Ali Al-Asmari, Abdulaziz Abdo
