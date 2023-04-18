Benfica travels to Milan to try to overcome a tie that has put them very against in the first 90 minutes. Inter knew how to play their cards well and is one step away from becoming the first Italian team in the Champions League semifinals in the last five years. A 0-2 loss in the first leg plus the return of Lukaku at a high level make the European teams start to fear Inter. These are the possible lineups for the match:
BY- Onana: The Cameroonian has taken ownership in the goal, although in the previous game he was on the bench, and he will start again against Porto.
CAD – Dumfries: The Dutchman who shone in the last European Championship will be in charge of running the right wing on Wednesday.
DFC-Skriniar: Regular headline in Inter’s plans. He has the full confidence of the coach and even if he arrives as a doubt for this match, if he is available, he will surely start as a starter.
DFC – Acerbi: He joined the Inter Milan squad this year and has earned a place in the starting 11. He will start against Porto.
DFC-Bastoni: Another regular player in the titles of the Italian team and will start again against Porto in these round of 16.
CAI- Dimarco: It is the usual one in the left lane of this scheme used by Inzaghi. Everything indicates that he will repeat ownership.
MC-Barella: The 26-year-old Italian is another player who has the full confidence of Inzaghi and will surely start this tie. He scored in the first leg and is essential for the team.
MC-Brozovic: The Croatian will be in charge of maintaining consistency in the Italian midfield. Everything indicates that he will start against Porto.
MC- Çalhanoglu: The Turk is already a familiar face of this Inter Milan and will be present in the Portuguese fiefdom.
DC-Lukaku: The Belgian will start as a starter against Porto. He has met again and we all know the Lukaku from a few years ago, a goal-scoring machine.
DC- Lautaro Martínez: The one who was world champion last December will close the squad used by Inzaghi for this match that Inter Milan has to close to advance to the round.
This is how the Inter Milan line-up will look (3-5-2)
Goalie: Onana
defenses: Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni
Midfielders: Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco
strikers: Lukaku, Lautaro
BY – Vlachodimos: He is the team’s starting goalkeeper and is expected to be in charge of protecting Benfica’s goal against Inter’s powerful attack.
DFD-Bah : He has been a key piece in Benfica’s defense so far this season and his experience and skill could prove invaluable against Inter.
DFC-Silva: He is a solid and reliable defender who has shown his ability to deal with high-level forwards. He will be essential for Benfica’s defense if he starts for this match.
CDF – Otamendi: With his experience and leadership, Otamendi could be key in organizing the defense and protecting the team’s goal.
DFI – Grimaldo: His ability to go up and support in attack could be very useful for Benfica in this match, especially in counter-attack moments.
MC: Chiquinho – He has been an important piece in the midfield zone for Benfica and could be key to maintaining possession of the ball and controlling the pace of the match.
MC: Florentine – With his ability to recover balls and break opponents’ plays, Florentino is likely to start to solidify Benfica’s midfield.
E: Aursnes – Has shown his ability to create scoring chances and score important goals. It is likely that he will have an important role in Benfica’s attack.
MD: Mario – With his experience and ability to control the ball, Mário could be an important piece in Benfica’s midfield
CM: Rafael – With his ability to dribble and create scoring chances, Rafa could be a constant threat to the Inter defence.
DC: Goncalo Ramos – He is the team’s starting striker and his ability to create scoring chances and finish plays could be crucial for Benfica’s success in this match. He has become one of the fashionable strikers in Europe.
How the Benfica line-up would look like on the field (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: vlachodimos
Defenses: Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo
Midfielders: Mario, Rafa, Chiquinho, Florentino, Aursnes
Forwards: Goncalo Ramos.
#alignments #Inter #Milan #Benfica #Portuguese #comeback #Italy
Leave a Reply