After the consecration of the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating France in the final, it is time to quickly turn the page, as always happens in football and even more so in the professional field, where there are new challenges all the time. for which to fight.
Along these lines, Ecuador and Uruguay will face each other on date 2 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers towards the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA 2026, remembering that the first 6 qualify for the World Cup directly and the 7th placed will play playoffs.
The “Loco” Bielsa team arrives in a great moment after the exhibition offered against its counterpart from Chile at the Centenario Stadium in Uruguay, with a 3 to 1 thanks to the double from Nicolás de la Cruz and the remaining one from Federico Valverde (Arturo Vidal scored for the Chileans).
The good news for the Argentine coach is that his team did not suffer any injury or expulsion in said match, so it is likely that he can repeat the same starting XI that took to the field against the Trans-Andeans, and that he offered to his audience. a kind of football, especially with the first goal of someone who plays for River Plate, after an excellent team play.
Rochet; Nández, Cáceres, Viña Piquérez; Valverde, Ugarte, De la Cruz; Pellistri, Núñez, Araujo.
“It is a very brave team, with players who have evidently grown and reached important places. They are a difficult team to face, it was demonstrated yesterday with Argentina (1-0 defeat of Tri),” said Bielsa about his next rival.
#alignment #Uruguay #face #Ecuador
