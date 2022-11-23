The World Cup begins for the teams of Uruguay and South Korea, who will face each other on November 24 at 2:00 p.m. Spanish at the Educatio City Stadium, located in Al Rayyan, Doha. The Uruguayan team starts as a favorite both for the match and to be one of the two lucky ones to advance to the next round.
The players trained by Diego Alonso will seek to win and start their journey in this World Cup on the right foot
BY-Rochet. The person in charge of defending the goal of the Uruguayan team will be Rochet, the starting goalkeeper for Nacional from Uruguay. Everything indicates that the 29-year-old goalkeeper from Nueva Palmira will be the one under the sticks in this World Cup
LD- Cáceres. One of the veterans of the squad and with a long tour of Europe, he has played in teams like FC Barcelona or Juventus in Turin. He will bring his experience to the squad.
DFC-Gimenez. There were many doubts about whether he would finally make it to the World Cup or not, but he is finally called up for Qatar and will be one of the starters. The Atlético de Madrid player had to be there no matter what.
DFC- Godín. The leader of the Uruguayan defense. He will form a central pair again with Giménez as in that Atlético de Madrid that became one of the best European teams.
LI- Oliveira. Another player who has played in the Spanish league, more specifically for Getafe. He now plays for Napoli in Serie A. He will be in the starting 11 in the match against South Korea.
MD-Pellistri. One of the young talents of Uruguayan football and Manchester United. At just 20 years old, he will be the one to start as a right half in Uruguay’s debut in the World Cup.
MC – Valverde. One of the best players on the current football scene. The Real Madrid man has made his own merits to get to where he is. Without a doubt, the fittest player in the Uruguayan squad.
MC – Bentancur. Next to Valverde, in the midfield line will be Rodrigo Bentancur, the Tottenham player will start.
MI- From Arrascaeta. Closing the midfield line, De Arrascaeta will be on the left wing. Current player for Flamengo in the Brazilian league.
DC- Darwin Nunez. Another of the names of this selection. His performance at Benfica has landed him at Liverpool. He will be part of the forward duo for this match
DC- Luis Suarez. “El Pistolero” needs no introduction. Possibly the best “9” of the last decade. Luis Suarez is married to the goal and will seek to help his team with what he knows how to do best.
The possible formation that we will see on the court (4-4-2)
Most likely, Diego Alonso will choose to use a scheme with four defenders, four midfielders and two forwards.
