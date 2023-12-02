In the first episode of the quarterfinals between Puebla and Tigersthe latter managed to rescue the 2-2 draw on the court of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Sebastian Cordova he overtook the felines, but Memo Martinez and the paraguayan Sebastian Olmedo They managed the comeback, although in the end, Raymundo Fulgenciowho came on as a substitute, sealed the tie.
The second round will be next Sunday, December 3 at the University Stadiumwhere the royals have the advantage of the table position, so a draw is enough for them, while La Franja necessarily has to win.
For the duel on Puebla soil, the royals did not have the Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac because he was still recovering from his pubic and hip pain, however, on Friday he already practiced almost normally, so the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi They have already decided to include him in the call to seek a place in the semifinals, although in doubt as to whether he will start or not.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán – In Puebla he was booed every time he had the ball at his feet, but at home he will receive all the support of Los Incomparables.
Defense: Samir Caetano – The Brazilian had a lot of work to do against an opponent who did not hesitate to come forward to do damage. They beat him by air many times and he must be even more attentive to the good present he is experiencing Memo Martinez.
Defense: Guido Pizarro – The same thing happened with the Argentine. He was outmatched on several occasions. We could see Diego Reyes at the back, but the captain will hardly be left out.
Right back: Javier Aquino – He was repeatedly surpassed. The Colombian Bryan Angulo It was a big obstacle and will probably be faced again.
Left back: Jesús Angulo – He also suffered due to lapses due to the speed and dribbling of the Colombian Kevin Velasco. Because of that, he sometimes couldn’t go on the attack.
Pivot: Rafael Carioca – For a reason he was considered the Feline club’s Player of the Match. His importance in the midfield stands out thanks to his constant recovery of the ball and giving way to his team.
Pivot: Fernando Gorriarán – He couldn’t weigh. She encountered a combative midfield commanded by Pablo Gonzalez and Diego de Buen. Here there could be some variant, but it is almost a fact that we will see it start.
Midfielder: Sebastián Córdova – He was the author of the first goal for the cats, winning in an incredible way through the air despite his height. Perhaps, once again, he is destined to lead the team to the championship like the previous semester.
Right winger: Luis Quiñones – The Colombian was not fine, he had a tight mark of Brayan Angulo and the Argentine Gaston Silva. That led him to despair. He will have his revenge.
Left winger: Diego Laínez – He tried by all means to face and go deeper into the area, but the hard camotera mark did not let him feel free, almost always ending up on the ground.
Forward: Nico Ibáñez – It is unlikely that Siboldi expose to Gignac thinking about the future, so we would see the Argentine again. He will have to be more astute to move inside the area and avoid the mark.
This is what the possible Tigres alignment would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Guido Pizarro, Samir Caetano, Jesús Angulo, Javier Aquino
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Córdova
Forwards: Luis Quiñones, Diego Laínez, Nico Ibáñez
Substitutes: Felipe Rodríguez, Eduardo Tercero, Diego Reyes, Vladimir Loroña, Raymundo Fulgencio, André-Pierre Gignac, Marcelo Flores, Ozziel Herrera, Fernando Ordóñez, Juan Vigón, Sebastián Fierro
