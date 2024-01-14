The Tigres UANL will make their presentation on Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2024 tournament against Club León this Wednesday, January 17 at 7:00 p.m. from the Nou Camp Stadium.
The group commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi It comes from being runner-up in the Apertura 2023 after losing to Club América, however, they closed a good 2023, after having been champions in the Clausura 2023.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the Panzas Verdes, which is basically the same team from last semester except for the incorporation of Juan Brunetta and Juan Purataas well as the output of Raymundo Fulgencio.
It is worth mentioning that the lineup sent by the coach could be defined until the day of the game, since with so many variables on the offensive side, he can choose to change strategy depending on the modifications that arise.
Q: Carlos Felipe Rodríguez – Due to the expulsion of Nahuel Guzmán in the second leg final against the Águilas, he will not be able to be called up for Matchday 1 and the Mexican goalkeeper will be the starter.
LD: Jesus Aquino – The experienced Mexican is another regular starter on the right wing under the orders of the Uruguayan coach, as he has been since his arrival at the club.
DFC: Guido Pizarro – The presence of the captain and reference of the feline midfield cannot be missing, however, he is also required in the central defense and it is precisely the role he is currently assuming
DFC: Samir Caetano – After having overcome his injury from the last tournament, the Brazilian would return to the starting lineup.
LI: Jesús Angulo – He is the absolute owner of the left wing, his quality and youth give him a great advantage in the team.
MC: Rafael Carioca – Under the orders of Siboldi, the Brazilian has once again been that indispensable piece that contributes to the midfield and, therefore, is a regular starter.
MC: Juan Pablo Vigón – Because Pizarro is at center back, the experienced Mexican is usually the South American's partner in midfield.
MI: Fernando Gorriarán – The attacking midfielder is one of the best in his position and with the cats he is a key piece in the offensive contribution.
MCO: Juan Brunetta – He is the team's star signing and it is almost a fact that he arrives to be a starter and contribute his quality, after an incredible last semester.
MD: Diego Lainez – The skilled and youthful player has earned the coach's trust and in this case on the wing he would seek to have a Mexican who contributes speed, so Lainez would continue with his position.
DC: André-Pierre Gignac – As long as he is still active in the club, there is no doubt that if he is 100 percent, the veteran French attacker and the institution's top scorer should be at the start.
