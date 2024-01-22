The Tigres UANL are having a good start to the tournament and have already recorded two wins in their first two games and, in the middle of the week prior to Matchday 3 that will be played next weekend, they will play Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2024 tournament visiting the Alfonso Lastras Stadium this Wednesday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m. to face Atlético de San Luis.
The group commanded by Robert Dante Siboldi It comes from two victories in the current competition against León and Chivas, so they add six units in the general classification.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the Potosinos who are also having a good start to the tournament by winning their first two games against Mazatlán and Pumas and being at the top of the general table.
Q: Carlos Felipe Rodríguez – Due to the expulsion of Nahuel Guzman In the second leg final against the Águilas, he was suspended for three games, so the Mexican goalkeeper will be the starter for the last time before the Argentine goalkeeper returns.
LD: Jesus Aquino – The experienced Mexican is another regular starter on the right wing under the orders of the Uruguayan coach, as he has been since his arrival at the club.
DFC: Guido Pizarro – The presence of the captain and reference of the feline midfield cannot be missing, however, he is also required in the central defense and it is precisely the role he is currently assuming.
DFC: Samir Caetano – After having overcome his injury from the last tournament, the Brazilian would return to the starting lineup.
LI: Jesús Angulo – He is the absolute owner of the left wing, his quality and youth give him a great advantage in the team.
DCM: Rafael Carioca – Under the orders of Siboldi, the Brazilian has once again been that indispensable piece that contributes to the midfield and, therefore, is a regular starter.
MI: Sebastián Córdova – In the last game the Mexican was placed as a left midfielder and could again repeat in the position, while the coach defines his starters well, given the multiple variants he has in the midfield.
MCO: Fernando Gorriarán – The attacking midfielder is one of the best in his position and with the cats he is a key piece in the offensive contribution.
MCO: Juan Brunetta – He is the team's star signing and immediately positioned himself as a starter and has already made his contribution to the team's offensive game.
MD: Diego Lainez – The skilled and youthful has earned the coach's trust and in this case on the wing he seeks to have speed, so Lainez would continue with his position.
DC: André-Pierre Gignac – As long as he remains active in the club, there is no doubt that, if he is 100 percent, the veteran French attacker and the institution's top scorer should be at the start. Already with 200 goals as an Auriazul player, he seeks to continue increasing his scoring quota.
