El Clásico Regio is one of the most rival games in the entire Liga MX. Monterrey and Tigres will star in one more edition of this passionate duel on Sunday, September 19 at the Gigante de Acero. After a hesitant start for both teams in the Grita México 2021 tournament, it seems that the teams from Monterrey are beginning to gain level and climb positions in the general classification.
Tigres is currently in fifth position in the championship and will seek to finish in the top four at the end of the regular phase of the tournament to qualify directly to the league and avoid the playoffs. In their last match, the UANL team drew two goals against León in one of the best matches of the tournament so far. The felines came from 2-0 to get the tie in added time with a score by Luis Quiñones.
For this duel, Miguel Herrera will have almost his entire squad, although there is still doubt about whether Nicolás ‘Diente’ López, the best scorer for Tigres so far this season, will be able to participate in the Classic Regio.
These are the eleven elements that the ‘Piojo’ Herrera would send from the beginning in the meeting between Tigres and Monterrey:
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzmán.
Defense: Diego Reyes, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo.
Media: Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Juan Pablo Vigón, Javier Aquino, Florian Thauvin.
Forward: André Pierre Gignac and Luis Quiñones.
The Classic Regio will take place on Sunday, September 19 at 7:06 p.m. at the Steel Giant.
