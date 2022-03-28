The Spanish team plays against Iceland in the last of their friendlies of this break. Against Albania there was not a good taste in the mouth despite winning the match. We will see what Luis Enrique surprises us with in this clash. This is his possible starting XI.
After seeing David Raya’s turn in the match against Albania, everything indicates that the Athletic Club goalkeeper will be under the sticks at Riazor.
Due to the level he has today, he should be the starting right back of the Spanish National Team, neither Carvajal nor Marcos Llórente are up to his level at the moment.
He is Luis Enrique’s central reference, the key piece for the defense to unite. Eric García and Pau Torres become very lazy when the player from Del City is not there.
Despite the fact that Eric likes Luis Enrique a lot because of his ability to play the ball, it seems that Pau has a slight advantage in the fight for the position. He aims to start alongside Aymeric against Iceland.
He is the new captain of the National Team led by Luis Enrique despite the fact that at the beginning of this stage Jordi did not have any leading role in the national team. Against Iceland he aims to start.
It is the piece for which Luis Enrique’s entire team will turn. Despite having opted for a generational change, the coach has opted for Busi to give his “last dance” in the World Cup.
He did not have minutes against Albania and is for Luis Enrique one of the key pieces of the team, although seeing how the new generations come it seems that he is going to have to work for the position to be able to be ahead of Gavi.
Luis Enrique knows the midfield of Busquets, Koke and Pedri perfectly, so we could see Gavi in the midfield to see how well the three players understand each other.
It is beginning to carburize both with Barcelona and with the National Team. Like Olmo, he is a fixture in Luis Enrique’s offensive trident. His power and his goal contribute a lot to this team on the right wing.
He is the only pure center forward in the coach’s call. Although Ferrán can also take his place, it seems that against Iceland he will start as a starter.
It is very difficult to imagine a Spanish National Team without Dani Olmo. He is a differential player in the end zone, who always gets something. Against Albania he scored the winning goal.
